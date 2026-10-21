Vietnam, France share experience in handling intellectual property disputes

Hanoi (VNA) - The People’s Court of Hanoi - Region 2 held a session on October 21 to share experience in handling intellectual property (IP) disputes with the French Union of Manufacturers (UNIFAB) and experts from brands like Chanel, Longchamp, L’Oréal, L’Occitane and MF Brands.

UNIFAB, founded in 1872, brings together more than 200 companies and professional federations across sectors to push for global IP protection and fight counterfeiting. It has global reach and helped draft the original Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property.

Under Resolution 81/2025/UBTVQH15 of the National Assembly Standing Committee, the People’s Court of Hanoi - Region 2 is the only regional-level one in northern Vietnam with specialised jurisdiction over civil and administrative IP cases from 20 northern cities and provinces. The move consolidates resources and routes complex disputes to specialised courts, aiming for more consistent and expert rulings.

The two sides discussed compensation for damages, legal fees and counterfeit goods, and proposed future cooperation and training to speed up the settlement of IP disputes.

Dinh Thi Kieu My, Deputy Chief Judge of the court, said Vietnamese procedural law treats actual damages as the basic principle for assessing compensation and legal costs. Plaintiffs must prove actual losses from infringement, such as lower revenue, profits or brand value.

On legal fees, the court can order an infringing party to reimburse the rights holder in full, provided valid invoices and supporting documents are submitted.

She also flagged rising concern over counterfeit goods sold as “dupes”, which mimic the appearance, colour or quality of premium products at lower prices. The court is examining the issue through the lens of industrial design infringement and unfair competition.

Delphine Sarfati Sobreira, UNIFAB President, welcomed Vietnam’s creation of a specialised IP court as a positive step that other countries could follow. She said specialised courts can speed up proceedings and deliver more focused outcomes in cases involving counterfeit and imitation goods.

Régis Messali, UNIFAB Vice President, said he hopes Vietnamese courts will keep regular contact with the association to enable further exchange of useful information.

The two sides agreed to set up contact points to share technical manuals and the latest reference materials on security features that distinguish genuine products from fakes.

UNIFAB will also work with relevant authorities to advise on and develop training courses built around landmark IP cases decided by French and European courts./.

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