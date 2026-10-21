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Main span of nipa palm leaf-shaped pedestrian bridge over Saigon River joined

The structure weighs around 3,400 tonnes in total, comprising a 187-metre-long steel arch weighing 1,400 tonnes and a specialised supporting frame weighing 2,000 tonnes.

The main span of the pedestrian bridge is tugged to the construction site on October 21, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The main span of the pedestrian bridge is tugged to the construction site on October 21, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The main span of a pedestrian bridge over the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring a nipa palm leaf-shaped design and linking Bach Dang Wharf with the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, was joined on October 21.

The structure weighs around 3,400 tonnes in total, comprising a 187-metre-long steel arch weighing 1,400 tonnes and a specialised supporting frame weighing 2,000 tonnes.

After the span had been tugged to the construction site from Vung Tau, the joining operation began in the early hours of October 21 and is expected to be completed that afternoon.

Funded by Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC, the project broke ground in late March 2025, with a total investment of nearly 1 trillion VND (38.6 million USD).

vnanet_potal-thanh-pho-ho-chi-minh-hop-long-cau-di-bo-qua-song-sai-gon-9101953.jpg
The joining operation begins in the early hours of October 21 and is expected to be completed that afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

The bridge is approximately 720 metres long, with a 187-metre main span featuring a cable-stayed arch structure. Its steel-girder deck varies in width from six to 11 metres. The bridge has a navigational clearance of 80 metres in width and 10 metres in height to ensure sufficient space for river traffic.

Truong Hung, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nutifood, said the company hopes the pedestrian bridge will not only connect the two banks of the Saigon River but also provide the city with an attractive and vibrant public space. Nutifood will continue working closely with relevant parties to complete the project, conduct all required inspections and testing, and secure acceptance before the bridge opens to the public.

The project has so far completed around 90% of the construction work. Under package XL01, the contractor has completed construction items at both approaches of the bridge. Under package XL02, the main bridge components, including the bridge structure, spiral staircase, conventional staircases, lifts, ornamental water tank and pumping station, have largely been completed./.

VNA
#VNHP #Saigon River #pedestrian bridge #Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC #Ho Chi Minh City #Bach Dang Wharf #Thu Thiem New Urban Area Ho Chi Minh City
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