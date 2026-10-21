Cross-border illegal fireworks trafficking ring dismantled, 30 tonnes seized

Quang Tri (VNA) – Authorities in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri and Laos’ Savannakhet province have successfully dismantled a cross-border ring involved in stockpiling, trading and transporting fireworks illegally from Laos into Vietnam, seizing around 30 tonnes of various types of fireworks and arresting three Lao nationals linked to the case.



This is the largest-ever seizure of fireworks in a single operation, according to the Quang Tri Border Guard Command.



On October 19, 2026, acting under the operation plan, the Quang Tri Border Guard Command and the Central Region Drug and Crime Prevention Task Force under the Vietnam Border Guard Command’s Drug and Crime Prevention Department, in coordination with Savannakhet provincial police, arrested three suspects in My Yen–Ma Hat village of Sepon district, Savannakhet province.



The suspects were identified as A May, born in 1962 and known as the “Godfather of the Border”; Thao A Lam, born in 1983; and Thao Do, born in 1981. All three reside in My Yen–Ma Hat village.



Earlier, on September 13, 2026, authorities from the two sides jointly cordoned off and inspected seven warehouses in the same area as part of the operation.



They discovered and seized 1,120 boxes of fireworks, including types with 49, 36, nine and 186 tubes, as well as ball fireworks, firecracker strings and various other types. The total weight of the seized explosive fireworks and firecrackers was estimated at around 30 tonnes.



The Quang Tri Border Guard Command said the seizure was the largest operation of its kind to date. Authorities will destroy all the exhibits in accordance with regulations.



Authorities from both sides are continuing their investigation, verifying information and expanding the search for other individuals involved so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the law./.

VNA