Society

Cross-border illegal fireworks trafficking ring dismantled, 30 tonnes seized

Authorities in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri and Laos’ Savannakhet province have successfully dismantled a cross-border ring involved in stockpiling, trading and transporting fireworks illegally from Laos into Vietnam, seizing around 30 tonnes of various types of fireworks and arresting three Lao nationals linked to the case.

Three suspects are arrested during a crackdown on a cross-border ring involved in stockpiling, trading and transporting fireworks illegally from Laos into Vietnam. (Photo published by VNA)
Three suspects are arrested during a crackdown on a cross-border ring involved in stockpiling, trading and transporting fireworks illegally from Laos into Vietnam. (Photo published by VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Authorities in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri and Laos’ Savannakhet province have successfully dismantled a cross-border ring involved in stockpiling, trading and transporting fireworks illegally from Laos into Vietnam, seizing around 30 tonnes of various types of fireworks and arresting three Lao nationals linked to the case.

This is the largest-ever seizure of fireworks in a single operation, according to the Quang Tri Border Guard Command.

On October 19, 2026, acting under the operation plan, the Quang Tri Border Guard Command and the Central Region Drug and Crime Prevention Task Force under the Vietnam Border Guard Command’s Drug and Crime Prevention Department, in coordination with Savannakhet provincial police, arrested three suspects in My Yen–Ma Hat village of Sepon district, Savannakhet province.

The suspects were identified as A May, born in 1962 and known as the “Godfather of the Border”; Thao A Lam, born in 1983; and Thao Do, born in 1981. All three reside in My Yen–Ma Hat village.

Earlier, on September 13, 2026, authorities from the two sides jointly cordoned off and inspected seven warehouses in the same area as part of the operation.

They discovered and seized 1,120 boxes of fireworks, including types with 49, 36, nine and 186 tubes, as well as ball fireworks, firecracker strings and various other types. The total weight of the seized explosive fireworks and firecrackers was estimated at around 30 tonnes.

The Quang Tri Border Guard Command said the seizure was the largest operation of its kind to date. Authorities will destroy all the exhibits in accordance with regulations.

Authorities from both sides are continuing their investigation, verifying information and expanding the search for other individuals involved so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the law./.

VNA
#illegal fireworks trafficking #fireworks #trafficking ring #Laos #Savannakhet province #Quang Tri Quang Tri Laos
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Pho Duc Nam, alias Mr Pips (Photo povided by the police)

Mr Pips case to be heard at three locations via hybrid trial

Given the large number of participants in the proceedings, including 188 defendants, more than 200 defence lawyers and hundreds of related parties and witnesses, the court has decided to hold the trial in a hybrid format, combining in-person and online proceedings.

At the second session of the 16th NA on October 20 (Photo: VNA)

Draft law proposes decentralising management of culture, sports and tourism

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh said the draft aims to institutionalise the Party’s policies on restructuring the state apparatus, operating the two-tier local administration model, strengthening decentralisation, cutting administrative procedures and business conditions, promoting digital transformation, and resolving problems arising during the implementation of existing laws.

An international delegation experiences the ticket control system at Cau Giay Station. (Photo: VNA)

EU provides 10 million EUR to prepare Hanoi Metro Line 3 extension

Hanoi's Metro Line 3 is 12.5 km long and has 12 stations, including eight elevated and four underground stations. The elevated section from Nhon to Cau Giay began commercial operations in August 2024, providing an additional high-capacity public transport option in western Hanoi.

Professor and Doctor Phan Thi Tra My, Chairwoman of the Association of Vietnamese Enterprises in China (Photo published by VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese women offer ideas for national development

In this process, overseas Vietnamese women play a natural, persistent and enduring role. Vietnamese mothers continue to speak Vietnamese with their children every day, prepare Vietnamese dishes and preserve family traditions, lifestyles and Vietnamese ways of interacting with others. Vietnamese women wearing traditional “ao dai” in their host societies also help introduce and promote the country’s cultural identity to international friends.

The frontpage of the bilingual Vietnamese–English photo book entitled “The Legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea” (Photo: VNA)

Bilingual photo book on Ho Chi Minh trail at sea launched

The 288-page book brings together hundreds of photographs, archival documents, maps, artefacts and graphic illustrations arranged chronologically. It recounts the perilous journeys of unnumbered ships that braved storms, enemy bombs and gunfire to transport weapons, equipment and medicine from the northern rear to the southern front, contributing to the victory in the resistance war against the US for national salvation.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc honour organisations and individuals contributing to social welfare. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam launches 2026 Month for the Poor campaign

VFF Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai highlighted the strong public response to social welfare initiatives amid increasingly severe natural disasters and floods in recent years. Support from businesses, organisations, and individuals both locally and internationally has helped affected families rebuild their homes, restore their livelihoods, and get their lives back on track.

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (eighth from left), and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (seventh from left) present A prizes to individual authors and author groups. (Photo: VNA)

Awards ceremony convened for sixth Party ideology writing contest

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai presented 12 first A prizes to individual authors and author groups.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders launch the 2026 Month for the Poor. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh Long raise funds for the poor

More than 164 billion VND (nearly 6.2 million USD) was pledged to the Ho Chi Minh City Fund for the Poor at the 2026 "City of Compassion – Connecting Love" art exchange programme, held in the city on October 17.