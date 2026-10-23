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PM orders urgent measures to ensure power supply for 2027–2030

The PM stressed that national energy security and an adequate electricity supply are fundamental to achieving socio-economic development goals and constitute a particularly important political task for the entire political system.

Workers clean the solar panels at Gio Thanh Solar Power Plant in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)
Workers clean the solar panels at Gio Thanh Solar Power Plant in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered ministries, localities and relevant agencies to urgently implement measures to ensure sufficient electricity supplies from 2027 to 2030 and beyond, stressing that power shortages must not occur under any circumstances.

The Government Office issued Official Dispatch No. 10790/VPCP-CN on October 22, conveying the PM’s instructions to the Minister of Industry and Trade, secretaries of provincial and municipal Party committees, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees.

The PM stressed that national energy security and an adequate electricity supply are fundamental to achieving socio-economic development goals and constitute a particularly important political task for the entire political system.

In the immediate term, the ministry is requested to direct and urge ministries, agencies and localities to expand self-produced and self-consumed rooftop solar power at households, offices, public buildings and production and business establishments. The installation of battery energy storage systems (BESS) should also be encouraged to reduce peak-hour demand and increase on-site power self-sufficiency.

The ministry must propose targets for rooftop solar power development in each locality, particularly in northern provinces, specifying installation numbers and deadlines for operation. The proposal must be completed before October 30, with implementation results serving as an important criterion for assessing the performance of ministry and local leaders.

Besides, it must guide and urge localities to introduce support policies for households installing self-produced and self-consumed solar systems in this December. Investors are required to ensure that the Na Duong 2 and Quang Trach I thermal power plants are completed and begin commercial operation in 2026.

The ministry must accelerate eligible concentrated solar power projects, floating solar installations on hydropower reservoirs and associated grid infrastructure included in the revised Power Development Plan VIII. Priority should be given to projects in northern areas, including the Lai Chau and Son La hydropower reservoirs. Vietnam Electricity (EVN) is tasked with studying and investing in BESS at substations and other suitable locations, with the systems scheduled to operate in 2027.

By December, the ministry, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice and relevant agencies, must develop mechanisms and guidelines to accelerate energy storage development, particularly rooftop solar combined with BESS in industrial parks and clusters in northern provinces.

The PM also called for stronger electricity-saving measures, requiring annual savings of at least 3% of national power consumption and at least 10% during peak hot-weather months from April to July. Demand management and load shifting must help reduce peak-hour demand by at least 3,000 MW, while cutting power losses across the system to below 6%.

For 2028–2030 and subsequent years, the ministry must work with the Ministry of Finance and major state-owned groups, including EVN, the Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group, to review power generation and transmission projects and assign clear responsibilities for implementation.

The ministry must identify project delays, financing difficulties and obstacles requiring resolution. If necessary, it should propose using State budget funds for urgent power projects and report to the PM before October 30, 2026.

The PM warned against lax oversight after investment licences are issued and called for strict action against investors that delay projects or violate regulations. The ministry will bear responsibility if planned projects are not implemented or fail to enter operation on schedule. It must also take final responsibility if electricity shortages occur under any circumstances./.

VNA
#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #power supply #MOIT #rooftop solar power #power plants
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