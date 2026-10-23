Politics

Top leader visits Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium

The leader stressed that Vietnam-Belgium relations had been built and nurtured over the years on the foundations of friendship, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. Flanders and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges are important partners in this relationship, particularly in maritime affairs, seaports and logistics.

Brussels (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Port of Antwerp-Bruges on the afternoon of October 22 (local time), as part of his trip to the European Union and Belgium.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is Europe’s second-largest port and a key hub for international trade and industry. It hosts around 1,400 companies and employs 162,000 people, contributing approximately 4.5% of Belgium’s GDP directly.

Formed in 2022 through the merger of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge, the port has strengthened its position in global logistics chains and laid the groundwork for its development into a major European hub for logistics, industry and energy.

The port handles a diverse range of cargo, including containers, general cargo, breakbulk, dry bulk, liquid bulk and roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) cargo, as well as cruise passengers. It has particular strengths in breakbulk and steel cargo, serves as a major hub for vehicle handling and distribution, and is home to Europe’s largest integrated chemical cluster.

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm reception, goodwill and highly practical insights shared by the authorities of the Flanders region, Antwerp province, and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, and Belgian partners with the Vietnamese delegation.

He emphasised that Belgium as a whole, and Flanders in particular, had long been close friends and partners of Vietnam, with effective cooperation in maritime affairs, seaports, inland waterways and logistics. Flanders’ achievements and experience in port development, multimodal transport connectivity, logistics, digital transformation, green transition and human resource development were valuable lessons that Vietnam was keen to learn from and exchange further experience on.

According to the General Secretary and President, maritime and waterway cooperation between Vietnam and Flanders has been built up over decades on the foundation of the 1995 Friendship Agreement and cooperation documents signed by the two sides at various stages. In particular, regular training programmes, professional exchanges and experience-sharing initiatives have served as important bridges connecting agencies, experts and businesses on both sides.

The Ministry of Construction and the Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration have played an active role in maintaining and advancing this cooperation, particularly by advising on and coordinating annual training programmes for Vietnamese officials, as well as participating in professional exchanges, workshops and experience-sharing activities on seaports, logistics, green ports and sustainable transport, the leader added.

These activities have not only strengthened professional capacity but also fostered mutual understanding, trust and lasting connections between the agencies and professional communities of both sides, he said.

General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that these cooperation achievements were a valuable asset in Vietnam-Flanders relations and should be further built upon in the new period.

Vietnam is accelerating the development of a modern, integrated infrastructure system, with seaports and logistics playing a particularly important role in developing the marine economy, promoting trade and enhancing the economy’s competitiveness, the leader said.

He noted that Vietnam aimed to develop a modern, green and smart seaport system; strengthen connections between seaports, inland waterways, railways and other modes of transport; and gradually improve integration with global supply chains and trade networks.

In this regard, Vietnam hopes to deepen cooperation with Belgium and Flanders through concrete programmes and projects that deliver tangible benefits to both sides, he said.

The General Secretary and President expressed confidence that stronger transport links would make it easier for Vietnamese goods to reach markets in Belgium and Europe, while facilitating access to Vietnam for European goods, technologies, services and investment opportunities. This would enable transport infrastructure to serve as a true bridge for trade, cooperation and development.

Looking ahead, he called on the relevant agencies of both sides to make more effective use of existing cooperation frameworks and proactively explore new, concrete and long-term cooperation programmes.

The two sides could focus on areas where their strengths complement each other and their needs align, including seaport planning and management, seaport connections with waterways and railways, logistics and supply chains, digital transformation, green port development, emissions reduction, and human resource development, he suggested.

Agencies, businesses and training institutions from both sides should continue to meet and exchange views more regularly, deepen mutual understanding and jointly explore concrete cooperation opportunities, the General Secretary and President continued.

These connections between people, businesses and specialised agencies will provide a sustainable foundation for long-term cooperation, he said.

The leader stressed that Vietnam-Belgium relations had been built and nurtured over the years on the foundations of friendship, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. Flanders and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges are important partners in this relationship, particularly in maritime affairs, seaports and logistics.

General Secretary and President Lam expressed confidence that, building on the strong foundations of cooperation and their complementary strengths and potential, Vietnam, Belgium and Flanders would usher in a new phase of deeper, more substantive and effective cooperation.

Vietnam would remain a trusted friend and active partner of Belgium and Flanders, working together to strengthen connectivity, expand trade and deepen cooperation, while making practical contributions to the development and prosperity of both countries and to Vietnam-EU relations, he affirmed.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam witnessed the signing of an agreement between Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges establishing a comprehensive cooperation framework to promote collaboration in maritime affairs, seaports and logistics, while strengthening trade links between Vietnam and Belgium and Europe.

Under the framework agreement, the two sides will focus on exchanging information, sharing experience and exploring solutions to develop logistics gateways and strengthen trade and maritime connectivity between Vietnam and Belgium and Europe. Key areas of cooperation will also include green and smart port development, the application of technology and digital transformation in port management and operations, and stronger multimodal transport links to improve supply chain efficiency and port competitiveness.

Later that afternoon, General Secretary and President Lam visited the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp, the largest and oldest art museum in Flanders, which houses an invaluable collection spanning seven centuries of art history. The leader also attended a reception hosted by Antwerp Governor Cathy Berx./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #To Lam #Vietnam-Belgium relations #Port of Antwerp-Bruges #European Union Belgium
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium Maxime Prévot in Brussels on October 22. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Belgium seek to deepen bilateral cooperation

Trung highlighted the positive development of Vietnam-Belgium relations over the past more than five decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties, particularly following the state visit to Vietnam by the Belgian King and Queen in April 2025. He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to friendship and cooperation with Belgium, an important partner in Europe.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds talks with European Council President António Costa (VNA)

Top leader holds talks with European Council President

Vietnam regards the EU as one of its top-priority partners, with substantial shared interests and long-term cooperation potential. It wishes to translate commitments into concrete outcomes and practical cooperation projects that will support development and improve the lives of people on both sides, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on October 22. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam regards European Union as one of its priority partners: Top leader

On regional and international issues, both leaders agreed to coordinate closely at multilateral forums, uphold multilateralism and international law, and promote free, smooth and unhindered trade. They also underscored the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 22

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 22

A meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and EC Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, the UK Royal Navy’s patrol vessel HMS Spey visiting Ho Chi Minh City, and shrimp exports reaching 3.7 billion USD in the first nine months are among news highlights on October 22.

A roundtable discussion on Vietnam–Uruguay relations held by the Uruguay–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam fosters comprehensive cooperation with Uruguay

Senator Sebastian Da Silva, Chair of the Senate Committee on International Affairs, affirmed that the Uruguay–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group will work to promote inter-parliamentary cooperation and contribute to consolidating solidarity, friendship, and multifaceted ties between the two countries.

☀️ Morning digest on October 22

☀️ Morning digest on October 22

General Secretary and President To Lam's meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Europe, Vietnam announcing four priority topics for the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process 2027, and a gold medal in swimming at the 5th Asian Para Games are among news highlights on October 21 evening.

Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat (R) receives Lao youth delegation (Photo: VNA)

Standing member of CPV Secretariat receives Lao youth delegation

Appreciating the outcomes of cooperation between the two countries’ youth organisations, he suggested both sides continue translating high-level agreements into concrete actions, increase delegation exchanges and strengthen coordination at all levels to make youth cooperation more substantive, in-depth and effective.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrive in Brussels on the afternoon of October 21 (local time), beginning official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader begins official visits to EU, Belgium

The visits are expected to consolidate political trust, deepen relations with the two partners and translate existing high-level commitments into concrete, practical actions, laying the groundwork for a new and higher stage of development in Vietnam's relations with the EU and Belgium.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau meets with US Ambassador to Viet Nam Jennifer Wicks on October 21. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US step up cooperation in identifying fallen soldiers’ remains

As Vietnam implements the “500-day campaign to intensify the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains”, Gau expressed hope that US support would be translated into practical activities aligned with Vietnam’s needs and priorities, helping strengthen the long-term capacity of Vietnamese specialised agencies.

Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary host a farewell ceremony for Party General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse at Amalienborg Palace. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader concludes state visit to Denmark

The leaders agreed to adopt a Joint Statement on the establishment of the Vietnam-Denmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations and creating a new political framework and fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive cooperation for the long-term benefit of the two peoples, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in their respective regions and the wider world.