India vows to be Vietnam’s steadfast friend, trusted partner

New Delhi (VNA) – India will always stand alongside Vietnam as a steadfast friend and trusted partner on the journey towards development and prosperity, Indian Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has said.



Rijiju made the statement in his welcoming remarks at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in India on October 21 evening.



The Indian official extended warm congratulations to Vietnam on its 81st National Day and expressed admiration for the Southeast Asian nation’s courage, resilience and development achievements.



He said Vietnam–India relations are rooted in longstanding civilisational ties and shared cultural and spiritual values. The My Son Cham sanctuary, where the Archaeological Survey of India is carrying out conservation and restoration work, stands as a vivid testament to the two peoples’ shared cultural heritage.



Recalling his 2025 visit to Vietnam accompanying the Buddha’s relics, Rijiju said the devotion and genuine affection shown by the Vietnamese people had left him with unforgettable impressions.



Highlighting recent advances in bilateral relations, he cited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying that India–Vietnam ties are entering a “new era”, particularly following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit in May 2026. A series of high-level exchanges this year has continued to drive the relationship towards deeper and broader cooperation.

Indian Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Rijiju described defence and security cooperation as a pillar of the bilateral partnership, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. India also continues to support Vietnam’s human resources development by providing more than 200 training slots annually. To date, over 3,000 Vietnamese participants have completed the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.



He also praised the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2026–2030, tourism cooperation and the establishment of parliamentary friendship groups by the two countries, saying these initiatives help strengthen people-to-people bonds and parliamentary cooperation.



In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Trinh Minh Manh highlighted the historical significance of September 2, 1945, and Vietnam’s development journey over the past 81 years.



He stressed that Vietnam’s goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045 shares many similarities with India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 (Viksit Bharat 2047), providing a foundation for the two countries to strengthen cooperation and realise their strategic goals together.



He said 2026 marks a particularly important milestone as Vietnam and India celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The state visit to India by General Secretary and President Lam in May 2026 elevated bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new phase of deeper and more substantive cooperation.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s trip to India in September 2026 for the BRICS Summit further consolidated bilateral relations and strengthened coordination at multilateral forums, Manh added.



Vietnam–India cooperation has expanded across politics, defence, security, trade, investment, science – technology, and tourism. Vietnam welcomed around 750,000 Indian visitors in 2025, and the figure is expected to exceed one million soon, supported by about 90 direct flights per week, twice the previous frequency, the ambassador said.



He also emphasised that longstanding cultural and spiritual connections, particularly the shared Buddhist heritage, continue to provide a solid cornerstone for the two countries’ friendship.



Noting the alignment between Vietnam’s 2045 vision and India’s 2047 development goal, Rijiju said both countries share aspirations for a prosperous future. He expressed his hope that their friendship will continue to flourish as enduringly as the lotus, a cultural symbol cherished by both peoples./.