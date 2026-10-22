Vietnam-EU ties reach new heights
Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1990, Vietnam and the European Union (EU) have steadily strengthened their partnership, with the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) providing fresh impetus to trade and investment ties. The elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on January 29, 2026, marked a significant milestone, opening up new opportunities for cooperation across politics, trade, investment, green and digital transitions, and sustainable development.