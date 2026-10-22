Vietnam-EU ties reach new heights

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Party General Secretary To Lam receives European Council President António Costa (January 2026). (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam receives European Council President António Costa (January 2026). (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
State President To Lam meets ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of EU member states in Vietnam (June 2024). (Photo: Nhan Sang/VNA)
State President To Lam meets ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of EU member states in Vietnam (June 2024). (Photo: Nhan Sang/VNA)
State President Luong Cuong and European Council President António Costa inspect a guard of honour of the Vietnam People’s Army during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam in January 2026. (Photo: Lam Khanh/VNA)
State President Luong Cuong and European Council President António Costa inspect a guard of honour of the Vietnam People’s Army during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam in January 2026. (Photo: Lam Khanh/VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of the EU Delegation and EU member states in Vietnam (October 2026). (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of the EU Delegation and EU member states in Vietnam (October 2026). (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela witness the signing of an agreement between the EU and the French Development Agency (AFD), on behalf of Team Europe, on additional funding for the Team Europe Energy Transition Facility (ETEF) (March 2026). (Photo: Hoang Hieu/VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela witness the signing of an agreement between the EU and the French Development Agency (AFD), on behalf of Team Europe, on additional funding for the Team Europe Energy Transition Facility (ETEF) (March 2026). (Photo: Hoang Hieu/VNA)
A ceremony marks the first shipment of Hoa Binh pomelos exported by sea to the EU in 2024. The shipment includes Tan Lac red pomelos and green-skin pomelos grown in former Hoa Binh province (now Phu Tho province). (Photo: Manh Minh/VNA)
A ceremony marks the first shipment of Hoa Binh pomelos exported by sea to the EU in 2024. The shipment includes Tan Lac red pomelos and green-skin pomelos grown in former Hoa Binh province (now Phu Tho province). (Photo: Manh Minh/VNA)
Workers produce garments for export to the EU, the US and Russia at Garment Factory No. 2 of Ho Guom Garment Company in My Hao township, Hung Yen province. (Photo: Tran Viet/VNA)
Workers produce garments for export to the EU, the US and Russia at Garment Factory No. 2 of Ho Guom Garment Company in My Hao township, Hung Yen province. (Photo: Tran Viet/VNA)
Workers process and package tuna for export to the EU at the factory of Ba Hai JSC. In former Phu Yen province (now Dak Lak province). (Photo: Vu Sinh/VNA)
Workers process and package tuna for export to the EU at the factory of Ba Hai JSC. In former Phu Yen province (now Dak Lak province). (Photo: Vu Sinh/VNA)
Workers manufacture footwear for export to the EU at Truong Xuan Shoe Company in Ba Vi, Hanoi. (Photo: Tran Viet/VNA)
Workers manufacture footwear for export to the EU at Truong Xuan Shoe Company in Ba Vi, Hanoi. (Photo: Tran Viet/VNA)
Products made by Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. serve both the domestic market and demanding export markets, including the EU, Canada and Japan. (Photo: Tuan Anh/VNA)
Products made by Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. serve both the domestic market and demanding export markets, including the EU, Canada and Japan. (Photo: Tuan Anh/VNA)
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Vietnam-EU ties reach new heights

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1990, Vietnam and the European Union (EU) have steadily strengthened their partnership, with the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) providing fresh impetus to trade and investment ties. The elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on January 29, 2026, marked a significant milestone, opening up new opportunities for cooperation across politics, trade, investment, green and digital transitions, and sustainable development.

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