Politics

Law revisions expected to unlock land resources for socio-economic development

The draft amended Land Law aims to fully and promptly institutionalise the Party's views and guidelines set forth in Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW regarding perspectives and directions for revising this law and related legislation.

A plenary sitting of the second session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
A plenary sitting of the second session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Draft amendments to the Land Law, the Law on Housing, and the Law on Real Estate Business are the discussion focus of legislators on October 22, part of the second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA).

NA deputies will listen to a proposal and a verification report on the draft amended Land Law, the draft amended Law on Housing, and the draft amended Law on Real Estate Business

Later, the three bills will be debated in groups.

The draft amended Land Law aims to fully and promptly institutionalise the Party's views and guidelines set forth in Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW regarding perspectives and directions for revising this law and related legislation, as well as the Party’s policies on promoting private sector development and making breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, while ensuring continuity and consistency within the legal system.

In addition, it seeks to address pressing priority issues arising from realities, remove institutional bottlenecks to unlock land resources for socio-economic development, and build a streamlined and efficient land management model through enhanced decentralisation, delegation of power, and administrative reform, meeting the operational requirements of two-tier local administration in the new era.

The draft is formulated in accordance with the principles outlined in the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW, dated April 30, 2025, on innovating law-making and enforcement to meet national development demands in the new era, along with the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 09-KL/TW, dated March 10, 2026, on perfecting the structure of Vietnam's legal system to support development in the new era.

Under these frameworks, the law stipulates only broad frameworks and foundational principles, leaving frequently changing matters to be regulated by the Government, ministries, agencies, and local authorities to ensure flexibility and adaptability to actual needs./.

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