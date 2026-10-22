Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 22

General Secretary and President To Lam's meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Europe, Vietnam announcing four priority topics for the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process 2027, and a gold medal in swimming at the 5th Asian Para Games are among news highlights on October 21 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on October 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, together with King Frederik X of Denmark, visited the Lynetteholm artificial peninsula project and a major new urban area in Copenhagen on the morning of October 21 (local time), as part of his state visit to Denmark.

Lynetteholm is one of Denmark’s largest urban development and climate change adaptation projects. Located in the Copenhagen harbour area, facing the Øresund Strait, the project was approved by the Danish Parliament in 2021, with construction commencing in 2022. Covering an area of approximately 2.75 square kilometres (275 hectares), the project is expected to be fully completed by 2070. Read full story

– As part of his official visit to the European Union and Belgium, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese representative agencies in Belgium and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Europe in Brussels on the evening of October 21 (local time).

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly meet with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Europe. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam acknowledged and highly appreciated the contributions of Vietnamese associations across Europe, particularly the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe, which has organised meaningful activities for the community, strengthened its standing in the region and maintained strong ties with the homeland. Read full story

– Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, received in Hanoi on October 21 a delegation from the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union, led by Thongly Sisoulith, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and the union's Secretary.

Welcoming the delegation, the Vietnamese Party official congratulated Thongly Sisoulith on his election to the 12th Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and his appointment as Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union Central Committee, expressing confidence that Thongly Sisoulith would bring his capabilities and experience to bear in leading youth affairs and movements to achieve further positive results, contributing to national development and the special Vietnam-Laos relationship. Read full story

– Vietnam has announced four priority topics for the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process 2027, focusing on capital markets, data-driven finance, development financing and young talent in the financial sector.

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The Vietnamese delegation at the conference (Photo: VNA)

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Hong Kong (China) on October 21, following the conclusion of the 33rd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan highlighted the meeting’s key outcomes, Vietnam’s economic performance and strategic orientations for APEC Year 2027, which Vietnam will host. Read full story

– Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau has called on the US to continue sharing information, documents and personal mementos relating to Vietnamese soldiers who sacrificed their lives or went missing during the war.

Gau, standing deputy head of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains, made the appeal at a meeting with US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks on October 21. Read full story

– Vietnamese swimmers Do Thanh Hai and Le Tien Dat claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on October 21.

Thanh Hai won the final in 1 minute 33.91 seconds, while Tien Dat finished second in 1 minute 36.63 seconds. Read full story./.

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