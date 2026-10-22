Politics

CPV, Workers’ Party of Belgium share strong historical, inspirational ties

The Belgian people had shown solidarity with the Vietnamese people during their struggle for national liberation and continued to do so after Vietnam gained independence and embarked on the path of socialist construction.

Bert De Belder, Head of the PTB’s Department of International Relations, introduces Peter Mertens’ book Mutiny: How Our World Is Tilting. (Photo: VNA)
Bert De Belder, Head of the PTB’s Department of International Relations, introduces Peter Mertens’ book Mutiny: How Our World Is Tilting. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – The Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) share close and strong historical and inspirational ties, rooted in Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation, according to Bert De Belder, Head of the PTB’s Department of International Relations.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Brussels ahead of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam’s visits to Belgium and the European Union (EU), Belder discussed Party-to-Party ties, Vietnam’s 40-year Doi moi (Renewal) process, and prospects for cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium and Europe.

He said Vietnam’s struggle for liberation inspired the PTB's student founders, while President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary career also influenced the Party’s formation.

Belder noted that the Belgian people had shown solidarity with the Vietnamese people during their struggle for national liberation and continued to do so after Vietnam gained independence and embarked on the path of socialist construction.

Solidarity projects and campaigns have brought together Belgian people, committees, organisations, trade unions and the PTB with Vietnamese people and organisations, producing positive results in many fields.

The relationship also reflects shared beliefs and values, he said, as the PTB supports socialism.

Reflecting on Vietnam’s development and socio-economic progress, Belder noted that the Southeast Asian nation was ravaged by war, yet its remarkable economic and social advancements over the last 40 years are undeniable.

He stressed that Vietnam had chosen its own development path, as every country, people, government and Party made its own choices. Nevertheless, the two Parties shared values, beliefs and a determination to build socialism or, more broadly, a better world.

The PTB respects and appreciates the Doi moi process and its new phase following the 14th National Party Congress, while studying Vietnam’s experience, particularly its effective approaches and achievements in promoting welfare and progress, he said.

He said that documents issued by the CPV and the Government showed a clear understanding of the opportunities and challenges in fighting corruption and inequality and adapting to global changes, issues shared by countries in the Global South and those pursuing or seeking to build socialism.

Belder lauded the role of the CPV as a key strength in this process. With deep roots in society and close links with the people, the Party demonstrated its ability to overcome major difficulties, from the past struggle for liberation to the challenges posed by the current global economy amid wars, conflicts and militarisation.

Belder said Asia’s growing economic and political influence creates opportunities to deepen Belgium-Vietnam and Europe-Vietnam cooperation, with both sides benefiting from efforts to overcome difficulties.

He also highlighted potential for greater people-to-people exchanges, tourism and culinary cooperation./.

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