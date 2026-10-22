Business

Vietnamese localities seek to deepen cooperation with Hungary

A delegation from Tay Ninh and Thanh Hoa visited Hungary from October 16–19 to showcase the two provinces’ potential, strengths and investment environments, and explore cooperation opportunities with Hungarian partners.

The Vietnamese delegation meets with officials of Kaposvár city. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation meets with officials of Kaposvár city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A delegation from Tay Ninh and Thanh Hoa visited Hungary from October 16–19 to showcase the two provinces’ potential, strengths and investment environments, and explore cooperation opportunities with Hungarian partners, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, and sustainable development.

In Kaposvár, the delegation met with Mayor Szita Károly, who outlined the city’s strengths in agriculture, food processing, post-harvest preservation technology, environmental treatment, healthcare, and education and training. He also expressed a desire to promote cooperation through the Kaposvár campus of Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, particularly in student exchanges, high-quality human resource training and joint research.

During a meeting with the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen business links, promote trade activities and seek investment partners.

Róbert Forintos, Chairman of the chamber’s Asia-Pacific Regional Committee and Chairman of the Hungarian-Vietnamese Business Council, highlighted Hungary’s strengths in water and waste treatment technologies and environmental protection. He noted a wish to connect businesses and identify priority areas to advance concrete, practical cooperation projects.

Gellért Balázs, Managing Director of Naturtex, briefed the delegation on the company’s strengths in home textile manufacturing, technological innovation and environmentally friendly production, expressing his hope to explore cooperation opportunities with Vietnamese businesses.

While in Hungary, the delegation also met with the Vietnamese Embassy, where Ambassador Bui Le Thai affirmed the embassy’s readiness to support localities in connecting with Hungarian authorities, educational and research institutions, and the business community to translate cooperation opportunities into concrete programmes and projects./.

VNA
#Tay Ninh #Thanh Hoa #Hungary #cooperation opportunities Hungary
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

A performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese in Hungary stage first Great National Unity Festival

The event also served as a showcase for Vietnamese culture, customs, cuisine and traditions, in step with Vietnamese Culture Day. It encouraged Vietnamese of all generations to hold onto their cultural identity while spreading the image of Vietnam and its people among Hungarians, adding to people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai (L) shakes hands with Prof. Dr. Csaba Gyuricza, Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences Research (MATE). (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Hungary promote cooperation in agriculture, science, technology

Noting that Vietnam is accelerating its shift towards a growth model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, the Ambassador called on MATE to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners in areas of shared strengths and complementary needs, including biotechnology, climate-resilient crop breeding, agricultural product processing and preservation, sustainable aquaculture, smart agriculture and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Representatives of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association and the Vietnamese Association in Hungary pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hungary friendship meeting promotes people-to-people exchanges

Vietnam always values and remembers the meaningful contributions made by Hungarian friends during Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification. The sincere bonds nurtured across generations have provided a special foundation for the friendship between the two countries.

See more

The Vietnamese delegation attends the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam announces priorities for APEC Finance Ministers’ Process 2027

The priorities are strengthening capital markets to mobilise private capital for innovative businesses, promoting data-driven finance to improve access to capital for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), diversifying financial resources for development, and enhancing the capacity of young people in the financial sector.

The seminar marking 30 years of Vietnam’s securities industry in Hanoi on October 21 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up stock market reforms following FTSE Russell upgrade

As of September 30, 2026, the stock market’s capitalisation reached 10.3 quadrillion VND (398.2 billion USD), equivalent to 80.2% of estimated GDP in 2025. The number of investor accounts rose from around 3,000 in 2000 to nearly 14.1 million or 13.8% of the population at the end of September 2026, exceeding the target of 11 million accounts by 2030.

In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnam-Belgium trade increases 4.7% year-on-year to 3.1 billion USD. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Belgium expand cooperation, tap trade, investment potential

The official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide fresh impetus for cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, high-quality human resources training, logistics and green growth.

A view of the World Trade Center Binh Duong New City in Binh Duong ward, North of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of the WTC BDNC)

Vietnam to host the 2027 WTCA Global Business Forum

By hosting the 2027 WTCA GBF, Vietnam will strengthen its position as a preferred destination for diversified manufacturing, and will allow it to develop further the technology, skills and industrial ecosystems required for its next stage of growth.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (left) and Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, at their meeting in Hong Kong (China) on October 20, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, US seek to promote financial cooperation

Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, spoke highly of Vietnam’s proposed priorities and affirmed that the US Department of the Treasury stands ready to work closely with Vietnam to translate them into detailed action plans.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Danish King Frederik X and delegates at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader attends Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Vietnam seeks not only investment capital but also advanced technologies, expertise, modern management practices, research and development (R&D), high-quality human resources and stronger links between foreign investors and domestic businesses. He called on Danish enterprises to contribute their experience, resources and reputation to these efforts.