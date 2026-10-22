Vietnamese localities seek to deepen cooperation with Hungary

Hanoi (VNA) - A delegation from Tay Ninh and Thanh Hoa visited Hungary from October 16–19 to showcase the two provinces’ potential, strengths and investment environments, and explore cooperation opportunities with Hungarian partners, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, and sustainable development.



In Kaposvár, the delegation met with Mayor Szita Károly, who outlined the city’s strengths in agriculture, food processing, post-harvest preservation technology, environmental treatment, healthcare, and education and training. He also expressed a desire to promote cooperation through the Kaposvár campus of Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, particularly in student exchanges, high-quality human resource training and joint research.



During a meeting with the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen business links, promote trade activities and seek investment partners.



Róbert Forintos, Chairman of the chamber’s Asia-Pacific Regional Committee and Chairman of the Hungarian-Vietnamese Business Council, highlighted Hungary’s strengths in water and waste treatment technologies and environmental protection. He noted a wish to connect businesses and identify priority areas to advance concrete, practical cooperation projects.



Gellért Balázs, Managing Director of Naturtex, briefed the delegation on the company’s strengths in home textile manufacturing, technological innovation and environmentally friendly production, expressing his hope to explore cooperation opportunities with Vietnamese businesses.



While in Hungary, the delegation also met with the Vietnamese Embassy, where Ambassador Bui Le Thai affirmed the embassy’s readiness to support localities in connecting with Hungarian authorities, educational and research institutions, and the business community to translate cooperation opportunities into concrete programmes and projects./.

VNA