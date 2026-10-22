Business

Reference exchange rate edges down on October 22

With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,914 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,350 VND/USD.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,632 VND/USD on October 22. (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,632 VND/USD on October 22. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,632 VND/USD on October 22, down 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,914 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,350 VND/USD.

The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also decreased.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed buying and selling rates at 25,670 VND/USD and 26,050 VND/USD, respectively, both down 20 VND from the October 21 session./.

VNA
#Reference exchange rate #State Bank of Vietnam
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