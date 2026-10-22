Reference exchange rate edges down on October 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,632 VND/USD on October 22, down 2 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,914 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,350 VND/USD.



The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also decreased.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed buying and selling rates at 25,670 VND/USD and 26,050 VND/USD, respectively, both down 20 VND from the October 21 session./.



VNA