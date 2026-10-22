Vietnam, Belgium seek to deepen bilateral cooperation

Brussels (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium Maxime Prévot on October 22 to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting took place in Brussels within the framework of the official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

Trung expressed his pleasure at meeting Prévot and thanked the Belgian ministry of foreign affairs for its close coordination in preparing for the top Vietnamese leader’s visit.

He highlighted the positive development of Vietnam-Belgium relations over the past more than five decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties, particularly following the state visit to Vietnam by the Belgian King and Queen in April 2025. He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to friendship and cooperation with Belgium, an important partner in Europe.

The Vietnamese minister said General Secretary and President Lam’s visit provides an important opportunity for senior leaders of the two countries to exchange views and set orientations for elevating bilateral relations to a higher, more strategic and substantive cooperation framework.

Trung welcomed the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ adoption of a resolution in October 2023 calling for support for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange. He also thanked Prévot for his efforts to promote the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and welcomed the Belgian Federal Parliament’s early approval of the agreement.

The Vietnamese minister called on the two foreign ministries to strengthen their role in coordinating bilateral relations and translating the outcomes and orientations agreed by senior leaders into concrete cooperation programmes. He also proposed closer defence and security cooperation, stronger political trust and effective implementation of bilateral agreements.

In economic relations, Trung urged both sides to promote trade, investment and cooperation in sectors where their strengths complement each other, particularly seaports and logistics.

He also called for science, technology and innovation to become new priorities, especially in semiconductors, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and high-tech agriculture. Other areas with potential for expanded cooperation include education and training, culture, tourism and healthcare, as well as stronger links between Vietnamese localities and Belgium’s regions and communities.

For his part, Prévot welcomed the meeting and highlighted the significance of General Secretary and President Lam’s visit in strengthening political trust and opening up new directions for bilateral cooperation. He affirmed Belgium’s commitment to its relationship with Vietnam, praising the country’s socio-economic development achievements and its growing role in the region and on the international stage.

Sharing Trung’s positive assessment of bilateral prospects, Prévot expressed his wish to further strengthen cooperation between the two foreign ministries and coordinate the implementation of the visit’s outcomes.

He also supported expanding economic, trade and investment ties, particularly in areas where Belgium has strengths, including seaports, logistics, high technology and sustainable development. He stressed the importance of making better use of cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and Belgium’s regions and communities.

Discussing regional and international issues, the two ministers underscored the importance of upholding multilateralism, respecting international law and promoting dialogue and cooperation to peacefully resolve disputes.

They also discussed the enhancement of coordination and mutual support at the United Nations and other multilateral forums, while promoting Vietnam-EU, Belgium-ASEAN and ASEAN-EU relations to contribute to peace, stability and sustainable development./.