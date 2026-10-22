Politics

UK Royal Navy’s patrol vessel pays second visit to Ho Chi Minh City

It is the ship’s first call at the city since 2023. Officers and crew will take part in cultural exchanges with local schools and a charity, and in professional exchanges with the Vietnam People’s Navy.

The UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey docks at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi International Port. (Photo: VNA)
The UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey docks at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi International Port. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey docked at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi International Port in Ho Chi Minh City on October 22, starting a week-long friendship visit.

It is the ship’s first call at the city since 2023. Officers and crew will take part in cultural exchanges with local schools and a charity, and in professional exchanges with the Vietnam People’s Navy.

Col. Pham Tien Dung, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2 Command, and UK Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alexandra Smith were among those attending the welcoming ceremony.

Helen Taylor, HMS Spey’s commanding officer, said the visit aims to strengthen UK-Vietnam ties and marks the first anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

vnanet-d-4736.jpg
The welcome ceremony for HMS Spey officers and crew (Photo: VNA)

Taylor said HMS Spey is one of five Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessels in the Royal Navy. It has been permanently deployed in the Indo-Pacific since 2021, boosting the Navy’s regional presence and building strategic partnerships with regional allies, including Vietnam.

During the October 22-28 stay, the ship’s command team and crew will pay courtesy calls to leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Military Region 7 Command and Naval Region 2 Command. They will also join cultural and sporting exchanges with naval personnel and visit local historical and cultural sites./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi International Port #UK-Vietnam ties Ho Chi Minh City United Kingdom
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Delegates from both countries at the welcoming ceremony on January 19 for the Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel Akitsushima during its courtesy visit to Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel pays courtesy visit to Da Nang

During the visit, Japanese officers and sailors are scheduled to pay courtesy calls on leaders of the Da Nang People’s Committee, the director of the regional maritime search and rescue coordination centre No. 2, and the Commander of Coast Guard Region 2, as well as visit local cultural and tourist sites.

The Royal Navy’s HMS Richmond docks at Ho Chi Minh City port. (Photo: VNA)

UK Royal Navy vessel pays friendly visit to Ho Chi Minh City

The visit takes place as the UK and Vietnam celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership, underscoring their commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties, with security and defence cooperation becoming increasingly consolidated and expanded.

Representatives of Vietnam's law enforcement forces and the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter pose for a group photo in Hai Phong on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Ship of Royal Netherlands Navy makes port call in Hai Phong

The trip by HNLMS De Ruyter reaffirms the European country’s commitment to strong and long-term cooperation with Vietnam and the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the areas of naval cooperation, respect for international law, and freedom of navigation in international waters, said Ambassador Kees van Baar.

See more

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 22

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 22

A meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and EC Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, the UK Royal Navy’s patrol vessel HMS Spey visiting Ho Chi Minh City, and shrimp exports reaching 3.7 billion USD in the first nine months are among news highlights on October 22.

A roundtable discussion on Vietnam–Uruguay relations held by the Uruguay–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam fosters comprehensive cooperation with Uruguay

Senator Sebastian Da Silva, Chair of the Senate Committee on International Affairs, affirmed that the Uruguay–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group will work to promote inter-parliamentary cooperation and contribute to consolidating solidarity, friendship, and multifaceted ties between the two countries.

☀️ Morning digest on October 22

☀️ Morning digest on October 22

General Secretary and President To Lam's meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Europe, Vietnam announcing four priority topics for the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process 2027, and a gold medal in swimming at the 5th Asian Para Games are among news highlights on October 21 evening.

Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat (R) receives Lao youth delegation (Photo: VNA)

Standing member of CPV Secretariat receives Lao youth delegation

Appreciating the outcomes of cooperation between the two countries’ youth organisations, he suggested both sides continue translating high-level agreements into concrete actions, increase delegation exchanges and strengthen coordination at all levels to make youth cooperation more substantive, in-depth and effective.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrive in Brussels on the afternoon of October 21 (local time), beginning official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader begins official visits to EU, Belgium

The visits are expected to consolidate political trust, deepen relations with the two partners and translate existing high-level commitments into concrete, practical actions, laying the groundwork for a new and higher stage of development in Vietnam's relations with the EU and Belgium.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau meets with US Ambassador to Viet Nam Jennifer Wicks on October 21. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US step up cooperation in identifying fallen soldiers’ remains

As Vietnam implements the “500-day campaign to intensify the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains”, Gau expressed hope that US support would be translated into practical activities aligned with Vietnam’s needs and priorities, helping strengthen the long-term capacity of Vietnamese specialised agencies.

Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary host a farewell ceremony for Party General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse at Amalienborg Palace. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader concludes state visit to Denmark

The leaders agreed to adopt a Joint Statement on the establishment of the Vietnam-Denmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations and creating a new political framework and fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive cooperation for the long-term benefit of the two peoples, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in their respective regions and the wider world.