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Vietnam, EU deepen trade ties and technology cooperation

Cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is expanding beyond trade, with new opportunities emerging in high-tech manufacturing, science and technology. While the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has boosted trade and investment, science and technology are expected to open new avenues for closer ties.

##VietnamEU #EVFTA #TradeCooperation #ScienceAndTechnology #HighTechManufacturing
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