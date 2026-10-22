Vietnam, EU deepen trade ties and technology cooperation

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Vietnam claims first gold medal at Asian Para Games 2026
Do Thanh Hai won Vietnam’s first gold medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games after triumphing in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 final on October 21.
Ninh Binh brings archaeological heritage into tourism
Developing tours at the Hang Boi archaeological site in Thung Ui Cultural Tourism Area, Tay Hoa Lu ward, offers a way to promote heritage through tourism, diversify experiences and bring the ancient capital region’s history closer to visitors.
Top Vietnamese leader’s visits to strengthen ties with EU, Belgium
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Brussels on the afternoon of October 21 (local time), beginning official visits to the European Union (EU) and the Kingdom of Belgium, at the invitations of European Council President António Costa and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.
Vietnam-Denmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership builds on 55-year friendship
The State visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, from October 19 to 21, marks a historic milestone, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Vietnam-Denmark relations to continue developing strongly, substantively: Top leader
Vietnam-Denmark relations, building on 55 years of friendship, will continue to grow stronger, broader, and more substantive, opening up new horizons for cooperation based on mutual trust and respect, in pursuit of an era of peace, cooperation, and prosperity for both nations and all humanity, said Vietnam’s top leader.
Vietnam outlines financial priorities for APEC Year 2027
The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers’ Meeting opened in Hong Kong (China) on October 20. The Vietnamese delegation to the meeting is led by Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan.
Vietnam, Denmark deepen business and investment cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Danish King Frederik X attended the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20, calling for stronger economic cooperation in green growth, technology and innovation.
Vietnam, Malaysia hold first defence policy dialogue
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang and Malaysian Ministry of Defence Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali co-chaired the first Vietnam–Malaysia Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on October 20, agreeing to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Top Vietnamese leader highlights new horizon for Vietnam–Denmark cooperation
Vietnam and Denmark have built deep mutual trust, paving the way for a new horizon of cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed while delivering a policy speech at the University of Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time) as part of his state visit to the European country.
Vietnamese women shine with resilience, intellect, ambition
Vietnamese women have played a vital role in the country’s history of nation-building and defence, earning recognition through heroic deeds and significant contributions to national development.
Vietnam, Liechtenstein seek stronger economic, parliamentary ties
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Brigitte Haas at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on October 19, during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.
Top Vietnamese leader, Danish King reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Copenhagen Airport on the morning of October 19 (local time), beginning a three-day State visit to Denmark at the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.
Vietnam, Belgium eye new cooperation opportunities
The upcoming official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, is expected to open up new cooperation opportunities between the two countries.
Exports accelerate as Vietnam moves towards trade balance
Despite technical barriers and fierce international competition, Vietnam’s import-export turnover reached about 888 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 30.4% year on year. A more favourable export mix and effective use of free trade agreements are helping Vietnamese businesses expand their global reach.
Safety adds to Vietnam’s appeal as international destination
Amid global uncertainty, safety is increasingly important to travellers. Vietnam ranked ninth worldwide for Safety and Security in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2026, up 18 places from 2024. Alongside its natural beauty, rich culture and friendly people, safety is a key attraction for international visitors.
Top leader receives Liechtenstein Prime Minister
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas in Hanoi on October 18 during her official visit to Vietnam from October 17 to 19.
Prime Minister hosts official welcome ceremony for Liechtenstein counterpart
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presided over an official welcome ceremony for his visiting Liechtenstein counterpart Brigitte Haas in Hanoi on October 18 morning.
Energy self-reliance underpins Vietnam’s double-digit growth ambitions
Vietnam aims to achieve average annual GDP growth of at least 10% in 2026-2030, under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. Ensuring a stable, resilient energy supply is essential to achieving this goal amid geopolitical tensions, volatile global fuel markets and climate-related challenges.
Vietnam pursues long-term vision for maritime development
President Ho Chi Minh recognised early the strategic importance of seas and islands to national development. Throughout his life, he visited workers, sailors and fishing communities. During a visit to Quang Ninh in October 1957, he urged local officials to safeguard the people’s livelihoods and stressed that the country’s marine resources belonged to its people. For him, sovereignty over the sea meant not only protecting territorial waters but also using marine resources responsibly to support national development and improve living standards.
Bac Ninh builds ecosystem to attract next-generation FDI
Bac Ninh has attracted strong foreign investment, with a growing focus on high-tech industries. The northern city is now developing an integrated industrial ecosystem to attract higher-quality investment, strengthen domestic supply chains and secure a greater role in global production networks.