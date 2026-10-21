Vietnam moves to standardise digital economy measurement

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung chaired a meeting with the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on October 21 to agree on an indicator and methodology for measuring the digital economy’s contribution to GDP.



The digital economy is a strategic priority for Vietnam, which aims to raise its share of GDP to at least 30% by 2030, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, according to the MOST. Accurately assessing progress towards this target requires unified indicators, measurement methods and official data sources to objectively reflect the digital economy’s contribution to economic growth.



At the meeting, participants discussed the implementation of digital economy indicators under Party and Government resolutions, focusing on definitions, calculation methods and the responsibilities of relevant agencies. They also considered indicators for assessing progress in 2027 and setting a course towards the 2030 target.





Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

After hearing reports from ministries and agencies, Deputy PM Dung assigned the MOST to coordinate with the MOF to agree on the indicator’s name for measuring, monitoring and assessing the digital economy’s contribution to GDP.



The two ministries were also tasked with clarifying the indicator’s definition, scope and measurement approach, and establishing a consistent methodology for identifying and measuring the digital economy before reporting to the Prime Minister.



Dung stressed the need to standardise terminology, methodologies and statistical indicators to provide a sound basis for monitoring and evaluating progress towards national digital economy development targets.



According to the National Statistics Office under the MOF, the digital economy’s share of GDP, measured by value added, increased from 12.87% in 2021 to 14.02% in 2025. Vietnam aims to raise the figure to 14.5% in 2026 under the Government’s annual work plan on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06./.