Business

Institutional reforms provide boost for business growth

Institutional reform should go beyond reducing red tape to build business confidence and encourage companies to invest and expand operations.

A favourable business environment will enable companies to step up investment, production and business activities. (Photo: VNA)
A favourable business environment will enable companies to step up investment, production and business activities. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Cutting administrative procedures, resolving legal bottlenecks and unlocking resources are key solutions to improve the business environment, give companies greater confidence to invest and strengthen their competitiveness, helping drive sustainable growth.

For businesses, the quality of the business environment is reflected in the time required to complete administrative procedures, compliance costs, access to capital and land, and policy stability. Institutional reform, therefore, should go beyond reducing red tape to build business confidence and encourage companies to invest and expand operations.

Nguyen Xuan Tho, Deputy Director of the Agency for Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development under the Ministry of Finance, said the ministry has proactively reviewed practical conditions and advised the Government to issue Resolution No. 02/NQ-CP on key tasks and solutions to improve the business environment and enhance national competitiveness in 2026, with seven priority groups of measures and specific responsibilities assigned to ministries, sectors and localities.

The measures focus on improving the institutional framework, reviewing conditional business lines, streamlining administrative procedures, unlocking resources and supporting businesses. The goal is not merely to refine regulations, but to remove barriers directly affecting investment, production and business operations.

In the first nine months of 2026, efforts to review and improve the legal framework were stepped up. At the first session of the 16th National Assembly, lawmakers passed nine laws and 31 resolutions to promptly translate development policies into law.

The Ministry of Finance also advised on the refinement of various policies on investment, corporate income tax, personal income tax and tax administration, aiming to address shortcomings identified in practice.

One notable development has been the expansion of financial support for businesses. In the nine-month period, the ministry advised on and implemented tax, fee and charge exemptions, reductions and payment extensions worth a total of about 245.6 trillion VND (9.5 billion USD). These measures have helped ease cash-flow pressures, sustain business operations and free up resources for investment.

Another area of reform is strengthening dialogue with businesses and addressing their concerns. Tho said that, to date, ministries and agencies had responded to and fully resolved 146 of the 202 groups of business recommendations.

From the business community’s perspective, the gap between policy and implementation remains a major bottleneck in the business environment.

Ho Sy Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said businesses could have different experiences with the same regulation depending on the locality.

Decisive implementation can help companies benefit from policies sooner, while delays elsewhere may cause them to miss investment and business opportunities, he elaborated.

In July 2026, VCCI compiled nearly 900 specific concerns raised by businesses into 53 groups of issues across 10 sectors. The feedback showed that businesses need not only individual administrative procedures to be resolved, but also a stable, consistent and predictable policy environment, Hung said.

Hung said that while the previous phase focused on breakthroughs in institutional reform, the next should place greater emphasis on breakthroughs in implementation.

Reform should therefore be measured not simply by the number of amended regulations or procedures cut, but by whether policies are implemented consistently, processing times are genuinely shortened and business costs are reduced, he added.

To narrow this gap, Tho suggested ministries, sectors and localities improve the quality of lawmaking, resolutely remove barriers to market access, further simplify administrative procedures, make processes transparent and standardise how business recommendations are received and addressed.

Digital transformation in public service delivery should go hand in hand with reducing unnecessary face-to-face interactions, curbing informal costs and strengthening dialogue to resolve problems at an early stage, he said.

Tho also proposed reforming state management by shifting from pre-inspection to post-inspection, as appropriate for each sector, based on clear standards and technical regulations and stronger risk-based oversight.

Business environment reforms should also be aligned with the goal of improving growth quality. Nguyen Duc Hien, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy, stressed that in the new phase, promoting the private sector, harnessing the potential of all economic sectors, and advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation are key foundations for achieving the target of double-digit economic growth.

Hien said traditional growth drivers need to be revitalised to meet new development requirements. For exports, the focus should go beyond increasing turnover to raising value added, boosting the share of value created domestically and setting appropriate development directions for each industry group.

Sectors with the potential to drive growth and generate spillover effects, including research and development (R&D), tourism, logistics, energy, and finance and banking, need to be promoted.

Meanwhile, established industries such as electronics, digital technology, textiles and garments, footwear, and food processing should continue to upgrade product quality, strengthen technological capabilities and increase domestic value added, Hien suggested./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #administrative procedures #business environment #sustainable growth
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Vietnam - New era

Related News

At Phong Nha communal Public Administration Service Centre in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Administrative reform shifts focus to practical results

Agencies largely kept the receipt, processing and return of administrative results running continuously, openly and transparently, with citizens and firms at the centre of public service delivery. They also kept upgrading, linking and using the databases serving administrative processing, carried out tasks under the 100-day Action Plan for the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, and rolled out new initiatives and models to lift service quality.

Administrative reform enhances services for citizens and businesses

Administrative reform enhances services for citizens and businesses

One year after the introduction of the three-tier administration model, administrative procedure reform has shifted its focus from facilitating state management to better serving citizens and businesses, thereby improving governance quality and the effectiveness of the public administration system.

See more

The fisheries sector is among those expected to benefit significantly when VEFTA takes effect. (Photo: VNA)

VEFTA opens up new export opportunities for Vietnamese goods

While the agreement awaits entry into force, businesses are recommended to review tariff schedules, product-specific origin requirements, the costs of origin certification, quality testing and compliance with importers’ standards. Early preparation will help them make effective use of the new opportunities.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam announces priorities for APEC Finance Ministers’ Process 2027

The priorities are strengthening capital markets to mobilise private capital for innovative businesses, promoting data-driven finance to improve access to capital for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), diversifying financial resources for development, and enhancing the capacity of young people in the financial sector.

The seminar marking 30 years of Vietnam’s securities industry in Hanoi on October 21 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up stock market reforms following FTSE Russell upgrade

As of September 30, 2026, the stock market’s capitalisation reached 10.3 quadrillion VND (398.2 billion USD), equivalent to 80.2% of estimated GDP in 2025. The number of investor accounts rose from around 3,000 in 2000 to nearly 14.1 million or 13.8% of the population at the end of September 2026, exceeding the target of 11 million accounts by 2030.

In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnam-Belgium trade increases 4.7% year-on-year to 3.1 billion USD. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Belgium expand cooperation, tap trade, investment potential

The official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide fresh impetus for cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, high-quality human resources training, logistics and green growth.

A view of the World Trade Center Binh Duong New City in Binh Duong ward, North of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of the WTC BDNC)

Vietnam to host the 2027 WTCA Global Business Forum

By hosting the 2027 WTCA GBF, Vietnam will strengthen its position as a preferred destination for diversified manufacturing, and will allow it to develop further the technology, skills and industrial ecosystems required for its next stage of growth.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (left) and Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, at their meeting in Hong Kong (China) on October 20, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, US seek to promote financial cooperation

Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, spoke highly of Vietnam’s proposed priorities and affirmed that the US Department of the Treasury stands ready to work closely with Vietnam to translate them into detailed action plans.