Business

VEFTA opens up new export opportunities for Vietnamese goods

While the agreement awaits entry into force, businesses are recommended to review tariff schedules, product-specific origin requirements, the costs of origin certification, quality testing and compliance with importers’ standards. Early preparation will help them make effective use of the new opportunities.

The fisheries sector is among those expected to benefit significantly when VEFTA takes effect. (Photo: VNA)
The fisheries sector is among those expected to benefit significantly when VEFTA takes effect. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (VEFTA) is expected to expand Vietnamese goods’ access to markets with strong purchasing power through tariff cuts and trade facilitation, provided businesses meet rules of origin, quality standards, traceability and sustainability requirements to turn these preferences into export orders.

Expanding access to high-purchasing-power markets

Vietnam and EFTA, comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, officially signed VEFTA on October 18 after more than a decade of negotiations spanning 21 rounds.

With around 15 million people and strong purchasing power, EFTA offers great potential for Vietnamese exports. The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) reported that bilateral trade reached 4.8 billion EUR (nearly 5.4 billion USD) in 2025, with Vietnam posting a surplus of 2.5 billion EUR.

Vietnam’s key exports to the bloc include aquatic products, textiles and garments, footwear, machinery, electronics and components. Tariff preferences will improve their price competitiveness and help diversify export markets. For agricultural products, market access will follow agreed schedules that take account of each party’s trade interests and sensitivities.

Meanwhile, major EFTA exports, including cheese, coffee, chocolate, baby food and dietary supplements, will enjoy zero tariffs in Vietnam under a schedule of up to 16 years. EFTA will also grant Vietnam preferences equivalent to those in the bloc’s recently signed FTAs.

Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass said VEFTA will create opportunities for Vietnamese goods such as coffee, fruit, agricultural products and textiles to gain easier access to markets with high quality and sustainability requirements. It will also encourage businesses to compete by higher quality and added value rather than price alone, and better meet buyers’ requirements.

vnanet-d.jpg
Producing foodwear for export (Photo: VNA)

Tariff preferences must go hand in hand with rules of origin

Under VEFTA, EFTA will immediately eliminate import duties on covered Vietnamese-origin industrial and aquatic products once it takes effect, thus boosting their competitiveness in the bloc’s markets.

Vietnam, in turn, will eliminate or reduce tariffs on most EFTA industrial and aquatic products according to agreed schedules, with some reductions extending over 11 years. Agricultural market access will depend on the specific commitments for each product group.

Rules of origin are equally important for businesses to qualify for tariff preferences. VEFTA allows expanded cumulation for certain non-agricultural materials originating in ASEAN or the European Union, subject to specified conditions. This could provide greater flexibility in sourcing input materials, depending on each product’s eligibility.

While the agreement awaits entry into force, businesses are recommended to review tariff schedules, product-specific origin requirements, the costs of origin certification, quality testing and compliance with importers’ standards. Early preparation will help them make effective use of the new opportunities.

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen advised businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to study tariff commitments, rules of origin and market-access conditions while improving product quality, traceability and production sustainability.

Ngo Chung Khanh, Deputy Director of the MOIT’s Department of Foreign Market Development and Multilateral Trade, said the agreement’s effectiveness should be measured not only by tariff cuts but also by actual export contracts, technology transfer and benefits for businesses and people. Zero tariffs will bring little benefit if products fail to meet technical, food safety, sustainability or origin requirements.

Implementing commitments to turn opportunities into orders

As VEFTA must undergo ratification before taking effect, preparations are crucial to finalising the legal framework, disseminating commitments and helping businesses make effective use of the agreement.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung said the ministry will coordinate with relevant agencies to submit an implementation plan and necessary legal documents to competent authorities, aiming to complete ratification and bring the agreement into force as soon as possible.

Businesses also need clear guidance on tariff schedules, origin certification and market standards, with information tailored to different groups, particularly SMEs with limited resources and experience in demanding markets, he said.

To support enforcement, the MOIT is completing an FTA management and implementation system comprising three pillars: the FTA Portal for public service data, the FTA Implementation Index for localities (FTA Index), and the FTA Ecosystem to strengthen links among stakeholders across value chains./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnamese goods #VEFTA #rules of origin #free trade agreement
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (L) meets with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam–EFTA Free Trade Agreement targeted for implementation in 2027

Switzerland is Vietnam’s largest trading partner within the EFTA. Swiss statistics showed that bilateral trade reached approximately 3.5 billion USD in 2025, up nearly 26%. According to Vietnam's Department of Customs, two-way trade totalled 806.2 million USD in the first nine months of 2026. As of September 30, Switzerland had 247 valid investment projects in Vietnam, with total registered capital of around 2.5 billion USD, ranking 20th among 154 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country.

See more

The Vietnamese delegation attends the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam announces priorities for APEC Finance Ministers’ Process 2027

The priorities are strengthening capital markets to mobilise private capital for innovative businesses, promoting data-driven finance to improve access to capital for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), diversifying financial resources for development, and enhancing the capacity of young people in the financial sector.

The seminar marking 30 years of Vietnam’s securities industry in Hanoi on October 21 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up stock market reforms following FTSE Russell upgrade

As of September 30, 2026, the stock market’s capitalisation reached 10.3 quadrillion VND (398.2 billion USD), equivalent to 80.2% of estimated GDP in 2025. The number of investor accounts rose from around 3,000 in 2000 to nearly 14.1 million or 13.8% of the population at the end of September 2026, exceeding the target of 11 million accounts by 2030.

In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnam-Belgium trade increases 4.7% year-on-year to 3.1 billion USD. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Belgium expand cooperation, tap trade, investment potential

The official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide fresh impetus for cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, high-quality human resources training, logistics and green growth.

A view of the World Trade Center Binh Duong New City in Binh Duong ward, North of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of the WTC BDNC)

Vietnam to host the 2027 WTCA Global Business Forum

By hosting the 2027 WTCA GBF, Vietnam will strengthen its position as a preferred destination for diversified manufacturing, and will allow it to develop further the technology, skills and industrial ecosystems required for its next stage of growth.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (left) and Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, at their meeting in Hong Kong (China) on October 20, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, US seek to promote financial cooperation

Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, spoke highly of Vietnam’s proposed priorities and affirmed that the US Department of the Treasury stands ready to work closely with Vietnam to translate them into detailed action plans.