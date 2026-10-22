Business

Vietnam’s shrimp exports hit 3.7 billion USD in nine months

The figure represented an 11% year-on-year increase, slowing from the 14% growth recorded in the first half of the year.

Workers pack shrimp for export at a factory of Minh Phu Seafood Corporation in Ly Van Lam ward, Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)
Workers pack shrimp for export at a factory of Minh Phu Seafood Corporation in Ly Van Lam ward, Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Shrimp exports, the fisheries industry’s largest foreign currency earner, generated 3.7 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

The figure represented an 11% year-on-year increase, slowing from the 14% growth recorded in the first half of the year.

China remained the largest market, with exports reaching nearly 1.2 billion USD, up 37% and accounting for 33% of the total. Including Hong Kong (China), shipments rose 35% to 1.3 billion USD. Demand for lobster, particularly green lobster, in the Chinese market continued to contribute significantly to the results.

Meanwhile, exports to the US reached only 498 million USD, down 15%, with shipments in September alone plunging 32%. Exports to the EU also fell 4.9% to 406.4 million USD, including a 12.5% decline in September.

On a more positive note, exports to Japan rose 6.4% to 440.9 million USD, while shipments to Australia increased 18.5% to 211.9 million USD and those to Canada climbed 11% to 130.5 million USD.

Exports to markets covered by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) exceeded 1 billion USD, up 10.2%, helping offset declines in the US and EU markets.

VASEP said shrimp exports maintained expasion in the first nine months, supported by demand from China and several CPTPP markets, but growth momentum is slowing as shipments to the US and EU declined.

Tariff pressures, international competition and difficulties in securing raw materials are also posing significant challenges to businesses in the final months of the year.

Shrimp is the commodity most affected by US tariffs. In addition to an extra 12.5% tariff under Section 301, some Vietnamese shrimp exporters are also subject to anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

Last year, Vietnam’s aquatic product exports generated 11.3 billion USD, of which shrimp contributed 4.83 billion USD, up 25.5% year-on-year and representing more than 42% of the total value.

In the final quarter of 2026, maintaining monthly shrimp exports of 470–480 million USD would help bring the full-year export value to between 5.1–5.2 billion USD, VASEP noted./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #VASEP #China #shrimp exports #Vietnam's exports to China #fisheries industry #Vietnam’s aquatic product exports
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Intensive shrimp farming zone of Vietnam Clean Seafood JS Company. (Photo: VNA)

Agriculture, forestry, fishery sector continues to underpin economy

The performance reflected relatively broad-based growth, with fisheries, livestock farming and perennial crops emerging as key drivers. These areas helped the sector continue to underpin the economy, safeguard food security and contribute to exports, Dau Ngoc Hung, head of the NSO’s agriculture, forestry and fishery statistics division, said at a press conference in Hanoi on October 3.

A modern production line processing frozen mango products for export at ANTESCO, Chau Phu commune, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports rise 7.8% in nine months

Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports maintained growth momentum in the first nine months of 2026 despite continued volatility in global markets, reaching 56.3 billion USD, up 7.8% year on year. The sector posted a trade surplus of 16.9 billion USD, an increase of 7.4%.

See more

The fisheries sector is among those expected to benefit significantly when VEFTA takes effect. (Photo: VNA)

VEFTA opens up new export opportunities for Vietnamese goods

While the agreement awaits entry into force, businesses are recommended to review tariff schedules, product-specific origin requirements, the costs of origin certification, quality testing and compliance with importers’ standards. Early preparation will help them make effective use of the new opportunities.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam announces priorities for APEC Finance Ministers’ Process 2027

The priorities are strengthening capital markets to mobilise private capital for innovative businesses, promoting data-driven finance to improve access to capital for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), diversifying financial resources for development, and enhancing the capacity of young people in the financial sector.

The seminar marking 30 years of Vietnam’s securities industry in Hanoi on October 21 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up stock market reforms following FTSE Russell upgrade

As of September 30, 2026, the stock market’s capitalisation reached 10.3 quadrillion VND (398.2 billion USD), equivalent to 80.2% of estimated GDP in 2025. The number of investor accounts rose from around 3,000 in 2000 to nearly 14.1 million or 13.8% of the population at the end of September 2026, exceeding the target of 11 million accounts by 2030.

In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnam-Belgium trade increases 4.7% year-on-year to 3.1 billion USD. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Belgium expand cooperation, tap trade, investment potential

The official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide fresh impetus for cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, high-quality human resources training, logistics and green growth.

A view of the World Trade Center Binh Duong New City in Binh Duong ward, North of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of the WTC BDNC)

Vietnam to host the 2027 WTCA Global Business Forum

By hosting the 2027 WTCA GBF, Vietnam will strengthen its position as a preferred destination for diversified manufacturing, and will allow it to develop further the technology, skills and industrial ecosystems required for its next stage of growth.