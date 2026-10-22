Travel

Vietnam courts Indian tourists as direct flights set to double

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh said he is confident that with business and tourism partners on board, Vietnam and India will better tap their cooperation potential, boost two-way tourist flows and deepen the partnership and traditional friendship between their people.

The seminar held by the Vietnamese Embassy in India and Vietravel on October 21, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The seminar held by the Vietnamese Embassy in India and Vietravel on October 21, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) India is becoming one of Vietnam’s fastest-growing and most promising tourism markets, delivering substantial revenue and opening a new chapter of cooperation as travel and aviation companies in both countries push ahead under their governments’ broad strategic direction.

Closer bilateral ties underpin the growth. Leaders upgraded relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May. Ministries, agencies and the Vietnamese Embassy in India are creating supportive conditions, while travel and aviation companies on both sides act as bridge builders.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh made the point at a seminar co-hosted by the embassy and Vietravel in India on October 21.

Manh said he is confident that with business and tourism partners on board, Vietnam and India will better tap their cooperation potential, boost two-way tourist flows and deepen the partnership and traditional friendship between their people.

Vietnam has cleared one of the biggest administrative hurdles to attracting Indian visitors by broadly rolling out e-visas for Indian citizens. Tourism authorities in both countries have also kept up regular dialogue and cooperation mechanisms to protect business interests and create a safe operating environment for travel companies.

Air links are expanding too. The two governments recently agreed to double direct flights between Vietnam and India, clearing the way for airlines from both countries to launch more routes, he added.

Akruti Jindal, a representative of India’s leading online travel platform MakeMyTrip, told Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that continued expansion of direct routes has made travel easier and turned Vietnam into an increasingly popular destination for Indian tourists. Vietnam’s appeal, however, extends beyond connectivity to the range of experiences on offer.

Vietnam offers almost everything travellers want, from mountains and forests to beaches and islands, as well as lively cities and nightlife. Families, couples and solo travellers can all find experiences that suit them, Jindal said.

Tran Thi Thuy Trang, Deputy Director of Vietravel DMC under Vietravel Group, said the company, one of the first to tap the Indian inbound market, has launched two new product lines for India’s middle-class travellers, covering tours to major Vietnamese destinations and MICE tourism, given the segment’s rapid growth. It is also working with partners to showcase Indian destinations to Vietnamese travellers.

Indian arrivals in Vietnam could exceed 1 million in 2026 and are expected to keep growing in 2027, potentially by nearly 70%, according to Jindal./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnam-India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #Indian tourists #MICE tourism India Vietnam
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