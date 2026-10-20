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Tuyen Quang: Xa Phin glows golden amid moss-covered roofs

Although the golden season lasts only a short time, Xa Phin's cultural heritage, landscape and community life can sustain its tourism appeal throughout the year. Protecting the rice fields, traditional roofs and living environment will help ensure that the hamlet's distinctive character is passed on to future generations.

Traditional palm-leaf-roofed stilt houses are closely associated with the life of the Dao Cham people. (Photo: VNA)
Traditional palm-leaf-roofed stilt houses are closely associated with the life of the Dao Cham people. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) - In October, Xa Phin hamlet in Thanh Thuy commune, the northern province of Tuyen Quang, is welcoming visitors with the beauty of the harvest season and the traditional living spaces of the Dao ethnic minority.

Along the slopes, traditional stilt houses roofed with palm leaves nestle among green trees, their moss-covered roofs contrasting with the golden fields.

Harvest season beneath Tay Con Linh mountain range

At this time of year, ripe rice can be seen along roads, beside houses and across slopes climbing towards the mountains. From above, the fields form graceful curves, with small paths winding between rice paddies, houses and gardens.

Harvesting is underway across the hamlet. Beside uncut fields are plots where the rice has already been gathered, leaving stubble and bundles of harvested stalks. For visitors, these scenes offer memorable views; for local residents, they represent the culmination of months of hard work.

Dang Van Hau, a respected local figure and head of Xa Phin hamlet's fatherland front work board, said the rice-ripening season attracts a large number of visitors who come to admire the scenery and take photographs. Residents hope visitors will appreciate the landscape, learn about local life and help protect the fields, paths and shared environment. Tourism income can also enable families to improve their homes and preserve traditional customs.

Hoang Van Manh, a visitor from Hanoi, said he was particularly impressed by the houses standing beside ripe rice fields. Walking along the narrow paths and watching residents harvest rice gave him a sense of closeness to village life. He expressed his hope to return to learn more about traditional houses and local customs.

Preserving traditional houses, enhancing tourism appeal

While the golden rice brings autumn brilliance to Xa Phin, moss-covered roofs lend depth and character to its landscape. Traditional palm-leaf-roofed stilt houses are closely associated with the life of the Dao Cham people. Over time, moss has grown across the roofs, creating a distinctive feature of the hamlet.

The harmony between architecture, gardens and terraced fields gives Xa Phin its unique charm. Preserving these houses requires balancing heritage conservation with families' everyday needs. Any improvements to accommodation and visitor services should respect traditional architectural features and the surrounding landscape.

Phan Ngoc Thang, Vice Chairman of the commune People's Committee, said tourism development in Xa Phin should build on its terraced fields, traditional architecture and Dao cultural heritage. Residents should be encouraged to preserve their houses, maintain environmental cleanliness and gradually improve service quality. Ensuring that the community participates in and benefits from tourism is essential to sustaining local heritage.

Visitors can explore the hamlet through walks among the rice terraces, visits to traditional houses, local cuisine and conversations with residents. Such experiences should be developed with homeowners' consent and in line with the community's capacity to welcome guests.

Although the golden season lasts only a short time, Xa Phin's cultural heritage, landscape and community life can sustain its tourism appeal throughout the year. Protecting the rice fields, traditional roofs and living environment will help ensure that the hamlet's distinctive character is passed on to future generations./.

VNA
#Xây dựng nông thôn mới #Xa Phin hamlet #moss-covered roofs #ripe rice fields Tuyen Quang
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