Travel

What makes Sun Group’s Sa Pa hotel a place that “Willy Wonka would love”

Through Hotel de la Coupole and Sun World Fansipan Legend, Sun Group brings together two essential Sa Pa experiences, allowing a day that begins in a “Parisian fashion house” to continue with a memorable moment atop Indochina’s highest peak.

Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Collection is described by Condé Nast Traveller as a fairytale castle amid Sa Pa’s clouds, a place that “Willy Wonka would love”. (Photo: Sun Group)
Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Collection is described by Condé Nast Traveller as a fairytale castle amid Sa Pa’s clouds, a place that “Willy Wonka would love”. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - Condé Nast Traveller describes Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Collection, developed by Sun Group in Sa Pa, Lao Cai province as a fairytale castle in the clouds, where French haute couture meets the vibrant cultures of Vietnam’s northern highlands.

“Willy Wonka would love this place” is how Condé Nast Traveller opens its feature on Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Collection, the hotel developed by Sun Group in Sa Pa. The reference to the character celebrated for his extraordinary chocolate factory introduces a stay filled with unexpected discoveries, where designer Bill Bensley’s imagination shapes everything from the lavish public spaces to the smallest bedroom details. Against Sa Pa’s mist and emerald mountain peaks, the hotel’s striking yellow exterior inspires curiosity at first sight.

A collaboration between Sun Group and Bill Bensley, Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Collection evokes an expressive Parisian fashion house set amid Sa Pa’s mountains. French haute couture of the 1920s and 1930s blends with the colours of traditional clothing worn by the area’s ethnic minority communities.

Thousands of fashion artifacts, local textiles, and antique French furnishings, collected by the designer over many years, establish a distinctive identity that extends into every guest room, inviting visitors to explore each carefully considered corner.

Condé Nast Traveller is particularly impressed by the Classic King room, where bright yellow tones, mannequin-inspired lamps, and fashion illustrations demonstrate the attention given even to the entry-level accommodation. These details allow a large hotel to retain the individuality and character associated with a boutique property. French doors open onto a balcony overlooking the daily rhythms of Sa Pa or the mist-shrouded grandeur of the Hoang Lien Son mountain range.

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Guest-room balconies offer views of Sa Pa and the mist-covered Hoang Lien Son mountains. (Photo: Sun Group)

Among Condé Nast Traveller’s favorite experiences, Le Grand Bassin holds a special place. Described as the hotel’s “jewel,” the heated pool impresses with its emerald tones, imposing marble columns, and large bronze statues, evoking an operatic setting. In Sa Pa’s cool mountain climate, guests can unwind in the pool or visit Nuages Spa to experience a traditional Red Dao herbal bath in a wooden tub, a relaxation ritual rooted in highland culture.

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Condé Nast Traveller describes Le Grand Bassin as the hotel’s “jewel.” (Photo: Sun Group)

The interplay of French inspiration and Sa Pa flavors continues at Chic restaurant. Beneath a soaring ceiling and statues of women styled after the 1920s, French cuisine is enriched with Vietnamese ingredients and mountain herbs. Local sturgeon with crisp skin is a particular favorite of Condé Nast Traveller, bringing a distinctive taste of Sa Pa to the Parisian-inspired setting.

As sunset approaches, Absinthe Bar offers another reason to linger. Charley Ward includes cocktails here among her favourite experiences. From the outdoor terrace, guests can take in the valley, breathe the mountain air, and watch the mist gradually settle over the landscape. Inside, shades of pink and purple, complemented by candlelight, create a warm atmosphere for an evening cocktail.

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Ban May offers opportunities to discover the traditional crafts, music, and dances of Sa Pa’s ethnic communities. (Photo: Sun Group)

Beyond the hotel, guests can continue exploring Sa Pa on a journey to the “Roof of Indochina,” beginning at the Muong Hoa mountain railway station within the hotel complex. Condé Nast Traveller praises the convenient connection to Sun World Fansipan Legend. Within minutes of departure, the town center gives way to terraced fields and successive mountain slopes framed by the train’s windows. Before boarding the cable car, visitors can stop at Ban May, which brings together seven ethnic minority communities from Sa Pa. Learning about brocade weaving, listening to the traditional khen mouth organ, or joining folk dances offers a closer understanding of local culture before the ascent continues.

From the cable car cabin, the Hoang Lien Son range unfolds through forested slopes, the colorful Muong Hoa Valley, and clouds drifting at eye level. The approximately 15-minute ride offers sweeping views of the mountain landscape, bringing visitors closer to Fansipan’s summit. Bich Van Thien Tu, the Great Amitabha Buddha statue, and Kim Son Bao Thang Tu provide opportunities to admire spiritual architecture amid the mountains and clouds. Condé Nast Traveller also recommends walking the final stretch, allowing time to appreciate the scenery and discover details that might otherwise be overlooked in the rush to reach the summit marker.

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Sun World Fansipan Legend extends the stay with a journey through nature to the “Roof of Indochina.” (Photo: Sun Group)

Standing beside Fansipan’s summit marker at 3,143 metres, visitors encounter a landscape transformed from the town where their journey began, with successive mountain ridges and a sea of clouds stretching below. Through Hotel de la Coupole and Sun World Fansipan Legend, Sun Group brings together two essential Sa Pa experiences, allowing a day that begins in a “Parisian fashion house” to continue with a memorable moment atop Indochina’s highest peak./.

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