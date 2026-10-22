Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 22

A meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and EC Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, the UK Royal Navy’s patrol vessel HMS Spey visiting Ho Chi Minh City, and shrimp exports reaching 3.7 billion USD in the first nine months are among news highlights on October 22.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European External Action Service (EEAS) will strengthen coordination to ensure the effective implementation of the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and European Commission Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in Brussels, Belgium, on October 21. Read full story

– A delegation from Tay Ninh and Thanh Hoa visited Hungary from October 16–19 to showcase the two provinces’ potential, strengths and investment environments, and explore cooperation opportunities with Hungarian partners, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, and sustainable development.

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The Vietnamese delegation meets with officials of Kaposvár city. (Photo: VNA)

In Kaposvár, the delegation met with Mayor Szita Károly, who outlined the city’s strengths in agriculture, food processing, post-harvest preservation technology, environmental treatment, healthcare, and education and training. He also expressed a desire to promote cooperation through the Kaposvár campus of Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, particularly in student exchanges, high-quality human resource training and joint research. Read full story

– Vietnam, on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has reaffirmed the bloc’s support for the independent and objective scientific role of the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR).

Delivering a statement at a session entitled “Effects of atomic radiation” held by the Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (4th Committee) of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81) in New York on October 21, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed the need to strengthen developing countries’ capacity and international cooperation on radiation safety. Read full story

– The UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey docked at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi International Port in Ho Chi Minh City on October 22, starting a week-long friendship visit.

It is the ship’s first call at the city since 2023. Officers and crew will take part in cultural exchanges with local schools and a charity, and in professional exchanges with the Vietnam People’s Navy. Read full story

– The first Vietnam Calligraphy Festival opened on October 22 at the Co Mat Vien relic site within Hue Imperial Citadel, as part of the Hue Festival 2026.

The event is jointly organised by the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, the Vietnam Association of Artisans and Brands, and FTP Exhibition and Communications JSC. Read full story

– Shrimp exports, the fisheries industry’s largest foreign currency earner, generated 3.7 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

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Workers pack shrimp for export at a factory of Minh Phu Seafood Corporation in Ly Van Lam ward, Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)

The figure represented an 11% year-on-year increase, slowing from the 14% growth recorded in the first half of the year. Read full story

– Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy continued to make her mark at the 5th Asian Para Games by claiming a bronze medal in the women's discus throw F54 event with a result of 14.65 metres.

This marks her second bronze medal at this year's Games, following her earlier success in the women's javelin throw. Read full story./.

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