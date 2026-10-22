Culture - Sports

Vietnam Calligraphy Festival celebrates national cultural heritage

The festival features more than 100 exhibition booths, bringing together calligraphy clubs from across the country, calligraphers, artisans, culture researchers, businesses and representatives of traditional craft villages. Exhibitions, exchanges, discussions and hands-on activities celebrate calligraphy and promote Vietnam’s cultural values.

A visitor watches a calligraphy demonstration at the first Vietnam Calligraphy Festival 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A visitor watches a calligraphy demonstration at the first Vietnam Calligraphy Festival 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – The first Vietnam Calligraphy Festival opened on October 22 at the Co Mat Vien relic site within Hue Imperial Citadel, as part of the Hue Festival 2026.

The event is jointly organised by the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, the Vietnam Association of Artisans and Brands, and FTP Exhibition and Communications JSC.

The festival features more than 100 exhibition booths, bringing together calligraphy clubs from across the country, calligraphers, artisans, culture researchers, businesses and representatives of traditional craft villages. Exhibitions, exchanges, discussions and hands-on activities celebrate calligraphy and promote Vietnam’s cultural values.

Running until October 26, the festival welcomes residents and visitors to explore exhibitions and exchange with artisans. On October 24, students, young people and tourists will be invited to experience traditional calligraphy techniques, including preparing ink, holding brushes and practising basic strokes.

By showcasing both Han-Nom and Vietnamese-language calligraphy, the event seeks to preserve and promote a cultural tradition closely associated with the nation’s long-standing respect for learning. It also provides a platform for artisans, researchers and calligraphy clubs to exchange experience, while bringing the art form closer to younger generations.

The festival is expected to become a cultural highlight of the 2026 year-end festivities, helping promote Hue’s heritage, traditional handicrafts and cultural tourism. Calligraphy auctions will also raise funds for heritage preservation or charitable activities.

The programme additionally features an exhibition space for traditional handicrafts and Hue cuisine, showcasing local specialities and creating opportunities to connect cultural promotion with tourism.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hoang Viet Trung, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, said the event offers meaningful experiences through which calligraphy, handicrafts and traditional cuisine tell stories about Vietnamese culture, people and Hue, contributing to heritage preservation and sustainable tourism development./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hue Festival 2026 #Vietnam Calligraphy Festival #calligraphy #Hue Imperial Citadel Hue
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