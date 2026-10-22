Another track-and-field medal for Vietnam at Asian Para Games 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy continued to make her mark at the 5th Asian Para Games by claiming a bronze medal in the women's discus throw F54 event with a result of 14.65 metres.



This marks her second bronze medal at this year's Games, following her earlier success in the women's javelin throw.



In the women's discus throw F54 final, Thuy achieved a mark of 14.65m to finish third overall.



Although the Vietnamese athlete recorded the exact same mark as Iran's Elnaz Darabian, she was ranked ahead of her opponent based on tie-breaking criteria applied by the organisers.



India's Suvarna Raj secured the gold medal in the event with a throw of 15.66m while Iran's Shahla Hadidi took the silver with 15.45m.



On October 19, Thuy captured a bronze medal in the women's javelin throw F52/F53/F54 combined category. Across six attempts, her best throw reached 12.16m, earning 469 Raza points to place third behind Iranian athletes Elham Salehi and Masoumeh Tourani.



With Thuy's bronze in the discus throw, Vietnam’s para sports delegation has secured at least five medals at the Asian Para Games 2026, comprising one gold, two silvers, and two bronzes.



Thuy is a decorated veteran of Vietnamese para athletics, having obtained numerous medals in regional and international competitions.



At the 12th ASEAN Para Games held in Cambodia in 2023, she won gold in the women's discus throw F54 with a throw of 14.43m. In June 2025, she further proved her prowess by claiming a bronze medal in the same event at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunisia with a mark of 14.58m.



Most notably, at the 13th ASEAN Para Games held in Thailand earlier this year, Thuy delivered a standout performance, capturing gold in the women's discus throw F54 with a distance of 15.30m, breaking the previous Games record of 14.43m. She also earned a silver medal in the women's shot put within the same classification with a mark of 5.29m./.

VNA