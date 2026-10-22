Culture - Sports

Another track-and-field medal for Vietnam at Asian Para Games 2026

In the women's discus throw F54 final, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy achieved a mark of 14.65m to finish third overall.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy have brought home bronze medals in the women's discus throw F54 event and javelin throw F52/F53/F54 combined category at the 5th Asian Para Games in Japan. (Photo: Vietnam’s para sports delegation)
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy have brought home bronze medals in the women's discus throw F54 event and javelin throw F52/F53/F54 combined category at the 5th Asian Para Games in Japan. (Photo: Vietnam’s para sports delegation)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy continued to make her mark at the 5th Asian Para Games by claiming a bronze medal in the women's discus throw F54 event with a result of 14.65 metres.

This marks her second bronze medal at this year's Games, following her earlier success in the women's javelin throw.

In the women's discus throw F54 final, Thuy achieved a mark of 14.65m to finish third overall.

Although the Vietnamese athlete recorded the exact same mark as Iran's Elnaz Darabian, she was ranked ahead of her opponent based on tie-breaking criteria applied by the organisers.

India's Suvarna Raj secured the gold medal in the event with a throw of 15.66m while Iran's Shahla Hadidi took the silver with 15.45m.

On October 19, Thuy captured a bronze medal in the women's javelin throw F52/F53/F54 combined category. Across six attempts, her best throw reached 12.16m, earning 469 Raza points to place third behind Iranian athletes Elham Salehi and Masoumeh Tourani.

With Thuy's bronze in the discus throw, Vietnam’s para sports delegation has secured at least five medals at the Asian Para Games 2026, comprising one gold, two silvers, and two bronzes.

Thuy is a decorated veteran of Vietnamese para athletics, having obtained numerous medals in regional and international competitions.

At the 12th ASEAN Para Games held in Cambodia in 2023, she won gold in the women's discus throw F54 with a throw of 14.43m. In June 2025, she further proved her prowess by claiming a bronze medal in the same event at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunisia with a mark of 14.58m.

Most notably, at the 13th ASEAN Para Games held in Thailand earlier this year, Thuy delivered a standout performance, capturing gold in the women's discus throw F54 with a distance of 15.30m, breaking the previous Games record of 14.43m. She also earned a silver medal in the women's shot put within the same classification with a mark of 5.29m./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #track-and-field medal #Asian Para Games 2026 #women's discus throw F54 event #para sports
Follow VietnamPlus

For a healthy Vietnam

Related News

See more

Tourists experience writing calligraphy through virtual reality at Hanoi's Temple of Literature. (Photo: VNA

Hanoi works to unlock heritage resources

When innovation deepens understanding of traditional values rather than replacing them, heritage becomes not only something to preserve but also a resource for sustainable tourism, economic development and reinforcement of Hanoi’s position as a UNESCO Creative City.

Following the launch ceremony, the 100-motorbike convoy travels from Dong Van across Ma Pi Leng Pass, taking in spectacular mountain scenery and the Nho Que River before finishing at Pa Vi Ha in Meo Vac commune. (Photo: VNA)

100 motorbikes conquer Ma Pi Leng Pass to promote safe travel

A convoy of 100 motorbikes set off on a journey across Ma Pi Leng Pass on October 21 as part of a roadshow campaign to promote safe motorcycle travel in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, home to the Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark.

The work "Khong gian cua nui" (The Space of Mountains) by Le Lang Luong. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Vietnam-Japan sculpture exhibition to bring artists together in Kanagawa

The “Dialogue” exhibition in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture from November 8-11 will feature more than 30 works by artists from both countries, including 26 pieces by 13 contemporary Vietnamese sculptors from different generations. These artists have developed distinctive artistic languages and made their own marks on Vietnam’s contemporary art scene.

A performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese in Hungary stage first Great National Unity Festival

The event also served as a showcase for Vietnamese culture, customs, cuisine and traditions, in step with Vietnamese Culture Day. It encouraged Vietnamese of all generations to hold onto their cultural identity while spreading the image of Vietnam and its people among Hungarians, adding to people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.

An ao dai fashion show at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture shines at festival in RoK

A celebration marking the seventh founding anniversary of the Vietnamese Migrant Women’s Association (VMWA) in Ansan, Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea, took place on October 18, featuring cultural exchanges and activities to mark Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20).

Vietnam harnesses culture as growth driver

Vietnam harnesses culture as growth driver

Under a March 17, 2026 action plan from the municipal Party Committee, which follows the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, on Vietnamese cultural development, the city is moving beyond preservation alone. It is now upholding heritage values while developing cultural products, spaces and markets tied to innovation and global integration.

The Ao dai parade passes through Bankstown Plaza and Bankstown Station before returning to the Bryan Brown Theatre. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney hosts first Vietnamese Ao dai street parade

Colourful traditional Vietnamese Ao dai (traditional long dresses) brought a festive touch to the streets of Bankstown, Sydney, on October 17, as more than 20 Vietnamese people from different generations took part in an Ao dai street parade held as part of the Viet Soul 3 Festival.

The Hangart regularly hosts 16 handicraft workshops, allowing visitors to experience a wide range of cultural activities. (Photo: VNA)

Creative space brings 12 traditional Vietnamese craft villages to life

Visitors can take part in activities associated with traditional Vietnamese life, such as making essential oils, herbal extracts, herbal soaps and traditional cakes. Each workshop is designed around hands-on experiences, enabling visitors not only to observe but also to create their own handicrafts with a personal touch.

The grand Xoe dance performance with the participation of 2,026 people. (Photo: VNA)

Muong Lo Festival 2026 opens with grand Xoe dance performance

Chairman of the Lao Cai provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Anh said the province regards culture as the spiritual foundation, an endogenous resource and a driving force for sustainable development, with people at the centre of cultural creation, preservation and enjoyment.

Local residents enjoy bathing in flooded fields during the flood season in the Cong Bung Ren area, Vinh Loi hamlet, Phu Huu commune, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

An Giang’s flood season bathing offers unique tourism experience

Although the flood season lasts only a few months, bathing in flooded fields offers more than seasonal recreation. For residents of An Giang’s border headwaters, it is a way to strengthen community bonds, preserve childhood memories and share the distinctive riverine culture of the Mekong Delta with visitors.

Delegates at the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

VNA, Hanoi press agency named outstanding at capital press awards

A group of authors from the Hanoi Press and Radio - Television Agency won the special prize, while A prizes went to Tien Phong newspaper, Quoc Phong Thu Do (Capital Defence) newspaper and the Hanoi Press and Radio-Television Agency. VNA reporters took one B prize and three C prizes.