Culture - Sports

Minister hails Vietnam’s first gold at 5th Asian Para Games

The minister praised the swimming team, singling out Hai and Le Tien Dat, who took gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5. On October 19, weightlifter Le Van Cong won silver in the men’s 49kg category.

Coach Dang Vien together with swimmers Do Thanh Hai and Le Tien Dat (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Coach Dang Vien together with swimmers Do Thanh Hai and Le Tien Dat (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh has congratulated Vietnam’s delegation after swimmer Do Thanh Hai won the country’s first gold medal at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The minister praised the swimming team, singling out Hai and Le Tien Dat, who took gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5. On October 19, weightlifter Le Van Cong won silver in the men’s 49kg category.

She commended the athletes’ perseverance, willpower and determination. Despite hardship and disadvantage, athletes with disabilities have trained relentlessly and pushed themselves to compete at the continent’s largest sporting event, delivering results the country can be proud of.

The minister urged the athletes, coaches and the entire delegation to stay healthy, maintain their fitness and compete with confidence and total resolve. She said she hopes they will project an image of Vietnamese people as resilient, strong-willed and determined to overcome obstacles and aim higher.

Nguyen Trong Ho, head of the Vietnamese delegation, said Herbalife will award Hai a 50 million VND (1,900 USD) bonus for his gold medal.

Hai touched the wall first in 1 minute 33.91 seconds earlier on October 21. Dat took silver in 1 minute 36.63 seconds, while Iran’s Rashidabadi Ali claimed bronze in 1 minute 47.78 seconds.

The result reverses the order from the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, where Dat won the event in 1 minute 34.04 seconds and Hai took silver in 1 minute 35.11 seconds.

The win builds on Hai’s showing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where he reached the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 and finished fifth in 1 minute 35.61 seconds.

Dat is among the most experienced members of Vietnam’s para swimming team. He placed fourth at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, his first appearance at the Games.

Cong, 42, a past Paralympic gold, silver and bronze medalist, has now added a continental silver to his collection./.

VNA
#VNHP #swimmer Do Thanh Hai #Herbalife Vietnam
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