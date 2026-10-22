Vietnam reaffirms ASEAN support for UN radiation scientific committee

New York (VNA) – Vietnam, on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has reaffirmed the bloc’s support for the independent and objective scientific role of the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR).

Delivering a statement at a session entitled “Effects of atomic radiation” held by the Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (4th Committee) of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81) in New York on October 21, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed the need to strengthen developing countries’ capacity and international cooperation on radiation safety.

Luu highlighted UNSCEAR’s contributions since its establishment in 1955 in providing independent, objective and evidence-based assessments of the sources, levels, effects and risks of ionising radiation. He said that these assessments provide an important scientific basis for developing international radiation protection and safety frameworks and standards, including those of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), thereby helping protect human health and the environment.

ASEAN called on countries to continue providing scientific data, strengthening international cooperation and participating widely in global surveys, including those on medical exposure. At the regional level, the bloc reaffirmed its commitment to promoting nuclear and radiation safety cooperation, including through the ASEAN Network of Regulatory Bodies on Atomic Energy (ASEANTOM).

It also underscored the importance of sharing information and expertise and cooperating with relevant international organisations in line with their respective mandates.

ASEAN expressed concern over financial and operational difficulties affecting UNSCEAR, stressing the need for adequate and stable resources and appropriate support to enable the committee to fulfil its mandate effectively while maintaining its scientific independence.

At the session, many countries also reiterated their support for UNSCEAR’s role, emphasising scientific independence, international cooperation and sufficient resources for its work./.