Timor-Leste speeds up participation in ASEAN digital economic framework

​Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Timor-Leste is stepping up preparations for signing the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) in Manila, the Philippines, this November, as part of efforts to drive digital transformation, enhance business competitiveness and expand access to regional markets.

​On October 13, the Timor-Leste Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the European Union (EU), held a workshop in the capital, Dili, to assess the country's readiness to join the ASEAN digital economy framework.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Filipus Nino Pereira said preparations focused on connecting customs systems, developing electronic payments and completing the legal framework, while ensuring interoperability between digital platforms and data security.

​Digital transformation is no longer merely a technological goal but an economic necessity, helping Timor-Leste diversify its economy, attract investment and participate more deeply in regional and global value chains, he said.

​DEFA aims to strengthen digital economic integration among ASEAN member states, covering e-commerce, electronic payments, digital identity, cross-border data flows, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

​For Timor-Leste, joining DEFA will require improvements in institutional capacity, digital infrastructure and public digital skills, while offering domestic businesses opportunities to access broader markets. The move also represents a concrete step towards translating the country's ASEAN membership into tangible economic benefits.

​EU Ambassador to Timor-Leste Thorten Bargfrede reaffirmed the bloc's continued support for the country's regional integration and digital economy preparations, in cooperation with the International Trade Centre (ITC).

​The EU has provided 3 million USD through the ITC to support Timor-Leste's ASEAN integration and is planning to increase the assistance to around 6–7 million USD, he said. The bloc is also working with the Timor-Leste Government to digitise systems, improve digital literacy and strengthen data protection.

​The preparations for signing DEFA come as Timor-Leste gradually adjusts its legal framework and administrative capacity to engage more deeply in ASEAN economic cooperation mechanisms. The key challenge lies not only in signing the agreement but also in implementing common standards and establishing practical digital connectivity, enabling businesses and citizens to benefit from regional integration./.

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