Indonesia records over 283,000 respiratory illness cases amid forest fires

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has recorded 283,270 cases of acute respiratory infections in areas affected by forest and land fires from August 18 to October 13, as smoke haze continues to threaten public health and spread to neighbouring countries.

According to Indonesia’s Health Ministry official Then Suyanti, the cases reflect the growing health burden in areas affected by smoke from the fires.

The figures have prompted civil society coalition Sustainabilitas to call on the government to declare the fires a national disaster and strengthen emergency measures to protect residents.

The fires have caused widespread damage, particularly in areas of Borneo and Sumatra. Smoke haze has also affected Singapore, Malaysia and other parts of the region, raising concerns over air quality and cross-border pollution.

President Prabowo Subianto has ordered the mobilisation of resources to fight the fires, with more than 60,000 personnel deployed for firefighting and recovery efforts.

However, operations remain challenging amid dry weather associated with El Niño and the use of fire to clear land for agriculture.

Authorities have also used cloud seeding and aerial water drops though their effectiveness has been limited./.

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