Thailand tightens security inspection on checked baggage

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand officially introduced new regulations on October 16 allowing authorities to open and inspect suspicious checked baggage without requiring passengers to be present, as part of efforts to strengthen aviation security and safety.
The Airports of Thailand (AOT) has notified passengers of the new rules issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), which apply across the country’s entire airport system, according to Bangkok Post.
Under CAAT guidelines, airport security personnel are authorised to open checked baggage for inspection if screening reveals signs that it may contain prohibited items, even when the owner is absent. To ensure transparency, the entire inspection process must be recorded on video. Authorities will also place a notice inside the suitcase or bag to inform passengers that it has been inspected.
CAAT advises passengers not to pack valuables, important documents or prohibited items in checked baggage to avoid having their luggage opened for inspection. Items strictly prohibited in checked baggage include explosives, firearms and ammunition, and power banks./.
Thailand allows checked baggage inspections in passengers’ absence from October 16
Under the new rule, if Thai security officers have reasonable grounds to suspect that a checked bag contains explosives, prohibited items, dangerous goods or other items not allowed on aircraft, they are authorised to open the baggage for inspection.