Thailand tightens security inspection on checked baggage

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand officially introduced new regulations on October 16 allowing authorities to open and inspect suspicious checked baggage without requiring passengers to be present, as part of efforts to strengthen aviation security and safety.



The Airports of Thailand (AOT) has notified passengers of the new rules issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), which apply across the country’s entire airport system, according to Bangkok Post.



Under CAAT guidelines, airport security personnel are authorised to open checked baggage for inspection if screening reveals signs that it may contain prohibited items, even when the owner is absent. To ensure transparency, the entire inspection process must be recorded on video. Authorities will also place a notice inside the suitcase or bag to inform passengers that it has been inspected.



CAAT advises passengers not to pack valuables, important documents or prohibited items in checked baggage to avoid having their luggage opened for inspection. Items strictly prohibited in checked baggage include explosives, firearms and ammunition, and power banks./.

VNA