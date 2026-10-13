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IMF-World Bank meetings give Thailand fresh year-end tourism boost

The events provide an opportunity to showcase Thai culture, performing arts and attractive destinations to international delegates, especially those visiting the country for the first time. The government hopes these experiences will encourage delegates to return to Thailand in the future, helping to raise the country’s international tourism profile.

Bangkok (VNA) – Hosting the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) is expected to boost Thailand’s tourism and consumer spending in the final months of the year, while also offering the Southeast Asian nation an opportunity to showcase its culture, attractions and creative industries to the world.

Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings are among the largest international events Thailand has ever hosted, offering benefits that extend beyond economic and financial discussions, The Nation of Thailand reported.

The events provide an opportunity to showcase Thai culture, performing arts and attractive destinations to international delegates, especially those visiting the country for the first time. The government hopes these experiences will encourage delegates to return to Thailand in the future, helping to raise the country’s international tourism profile.

Surasak said spending by meeting participants would provide an immediate boost to hotels, restaurants, transport services and other businesses in the service sector, helping to support economic activity towards the end of the year.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is also preparing a large-scale tourism promotion programme for the final months of 2026, aiming to bring international visitor arrivals close to its target.

Although Thailand’s tourism industry continues to face challenges from the global economic outlook, international conflicts and rising energy costs, Surasak expects international arrivals this year to recover to a level close to that recorded in 2025.

Growth is expected to become more pronounced next year as travel demand strengthens and Thailand continues its efforts to attract international visitors, he added./.

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