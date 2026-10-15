ASEAN Culture Day 2026 in US promotes friendship, peace

Washington D.C., (VNA) – ASEAN Culture Day 2026 was held at the Silver Spring Community Centre in Maryland, the US, on October 14, bringing together around 400 delegates to celebrate the region’s cultural diversity and promote friendship and peace through cultural exchange.

The event was among the first cultural exchange activities since Indonesia assumed the ASEAN Committee chairmanship in Washington, D.C. in September.

Addressing the event, Indonesian Ambassador to the US Indroyono Soesilo highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy in bringing ASEAN closer to the American public.

He said through traditional textiles, ASEAN member states showcase their cultural identities and values while promoting regional friendship and strengthening understanding and ties among communities.

Meanwhile, Nining Soesilo, President of the ASEAN Spouses' Circle in Washington, D.C., emphasised the important role of women in preserving cultural heritage, promoting exchanges and building bridges of friendship and peace between countries.

ASEAN nations' ambassadors to the US and their spouses pose for a group photo with representatives of the ASEAN Spouses' Circle (Photo: VNA)

A highlight of this year’s ASEAN Culture Day was a fashion show featuring traditional and contemporary outfits from Southeast Asian countries, organised around three themes: origins, development and interweaving. The collections traced the evolution of regional attire from traditional values to modern creativity, while celebrating the beauty of silk, distinctive patterns and textile craftsmanship in each country.

Vietnam added a distinctive touch to the event with a Dong Ho-inspired ao dai presentation, combining the elegance of the traditional Vietnamese long dress with motifs rooted in the country’s folk culture. The Vietnamese booth also displayed silk products and traditional handicrafts, helping promote the refined and diverse beauty of Vietnamese culture to international friends./.

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