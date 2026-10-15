World

ASEAN

ASEAN Culture Day 2026 in US promotes friendship, peace

Vietnam added a distinctive touch to the event with a Dong Ho-inspired ao dai presentation, combining the elegance of the traditional Vietnamese long dress with motifs rooted in the country’s folk culture. The Vietnamese booth also displayed silk products and traditional handicrafts, helping promote the refined and diverse beauty of Vietnamese culture to international friends.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung and his spouse pose for a photo with delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung and his spouse pose for a photo with delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C., (VNA) – ASEAN Culture Day 2026 was held at the Silver Spring Community Centre in Maryland, the US, on October 14, bringing together around 400 delegates to celebrate the region’s cultural diversity and promote friendship and peace through cultural exchange.

The event was among the first cultural exchange activities since Indonesia assumed the ASEAN Committee chairmanship in Washington, D.C. in September.

Addressing the event, Indonesian Ambassador to the US Indroyono Soesilo highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy in bringing ASEAN closer to the American public.

He said through traditional textiles, ASEAN member states showcase their cultural identities and values while promoting regional friendship and strengthening understanding and ties among communities.

Meanwhile, Nining Soesilo, President of the ASEAN Spouses' Circle in Washington, D.C., emphasised the important role of women in preserving cultural heritage, promoting exchanges and building bridges of friendship and peace between countries.

vnanet-a2.jpg
ASEAN nations' ambassadors to the US and their spouses pose for a group photo with representatives of the ASEAN Spouses' Circle (Photo: VNA)

A highlight of this year’s ASEAN Culture Day was a fashion show featuring traditional and contemporary outfits from Southeast Asian countries, organised around three themes: origins, development and interweaving. The collections traced the evolution of regional attire from traditional values to modern creativity, while celebrating the beauty of silk, distinctive patterns and textile craftsmanship in each country.

Vietnam added a distinctive touch to the event with a Dong Ho-inspired ao dai presentation, combining the elegance of the traditional Vietnamese long dress with motifs rooted in the country’s folk culture. The Vietnamese booth also displayed silk products and traditional handicrafts, helping promote the refined and diverse beauty of Vietnamese culture to international friends./.

VNA
#ASEAN #friendship #peace #ASEAN Culture Day 2026 #Vietnam Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Related News

Indonesian Ambassador to Mexico Cheppy Wartono, who is also holding the rotating Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Mexico City, addresses the ASEAN Festival 2024. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN culture highlighted in Mexico City festival

The ASEAN Festival 2024 was held at Angela Peralta Theatre in downtown Mexico City, offering an opportunity for local residents to immerse themselves in the tapestry of diversified culture from ASEAN countries.

See more

Timor-Leste speeds up participation in ASEAN digital economic framework

Timor-Leste speeds up participation in ASEAN digital economic framework

For Timor-Leste, joining the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement will require improvements in institutional capacity, digital infrastructure and public digital skills, while offering domestic businesses opportunities to access broader markets. The move also represents a concrete step towards translating the country's ASEAN membership into tangible economic benefits.

(Photo: pib.gov.in)

India, ASEAN step up talks to upgrade trade in goods agreement

India and ASEAN signed AITIGA in 2009 to promote trade liberalisation and expand economic ties. However, changes in trade patterns, supply chains and the global economic environment have created a need to update the agreement to reflect current conditions.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) meets with Mark Armstrong, Pasqal’s Chief Commercial Officer for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific, in Hanoi on October 12. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, France promote quantum technology cooperation

The Deputy PM welcomed Pasqal, a French company specialising in neutral-atom quantum computing, for exploring cooperation with Vietnam. He also recognised Vietnamese technology group FPT’s pioneering investment in quantum technology and artificial intelligence research and training.

Officials pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the fourth ASEAN–China Justice Forum in Da Nang on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang hosts fourth ASEAN–China Justice Forum

The forum offers a venue for participants to share experience in handling cross-border criminal cases and civil and commercial disputes, as well as to explore ways for more effective cooperation in line with national laws and international treaties.

At the launch of the ASEAN+3 Financial Stability Report 2026 and the ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO) October Update. (Photo: amro-asia.org)

ASEAN+3 forecast to maintain 4.1% growth

Most economies in the region continue to have sound external positions and adequate foreign exchange reserves. The banking system remains well-capitalised, liquid and profitable, while corporate and household debt-to-GDP ratios have generally declined. Public debt-to-GDP ratios have also broadly stabilised.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the general debate of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, ASEAN highlight inclusive social development at UN

ASEAN will continue to work closely with the UN under the ASEAN–UN Plan of Action for 2026–2030, helping translate commitments to social development into concrete and sustainable outcomes and bring tangible improvements to people's lives, particularly those of vulnerable groups, Ambassador Do Hung Viet affirmed.

Malaysia calls on ASEAN to jointly tackle haze

Malaysia calls on ASEAN to jointly tackle haze

Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Arthur Joseph Kurup said on October 6 as host of the 28th Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee (MSC) Meeting in 2027, Malaysia would use its chairmanship to translate the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP) into concrete action by enhancing data sharing, improving law enforcement and cross-border cooperation.

Singapore proposes boosting the ASEAN power grid. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Singapore outlines priorities for 2027 ASEAN Chairmanship

Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said at the recent launch of the Southeast Asia Climate Outlook Survey 2026 that ASEAN should focus on building up its regional power grid, boosting climate finance and increasing its resilience against climate change impacts.

The ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives takes place in Hanoi on September 30. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN steps up cooperation in fight against criminal fugitives

Participants discussed and agreed on strategic solutions to improve cooperation through ASEAN’s multilateral and bilateral mechanisms. They adopted the conference's joint statement and agreed on a draft joint action plan to strengthen cooperation in combating criminal fugitives.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives in Hanoi on September 30 (Photo: cand.vn)

Vietnam hosts ASEAN conference on combating fugitive criminals

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said amid deepening globalisation and international integration, transnational crime in general and crimes committed by wanted persons in particular have become increasingly complex, posing major challenges to law enforcement agencies in the region and around the world.

Vansy Kuamua, Deputy Head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN boosts media cooperation in digital era

The meeting, held in the Lao capital of Vientiane from September 28-29, brought together representatives from ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat to strengthen regional cooperation in information and media.

Workers make clothes for export at Nha Be- Hau Giang Garment JSC in Vi Thanh ward, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sustaining exceptional growth: economist

Vietnam is the resilience story. Its projected growth moderates slightly from its exceptional post-2016 pace, but remains around 5% — a rate that would be remarkable for most advanced economies.