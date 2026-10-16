Malaysia targets 250,000 international students by 2030

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia aims to attract around 250,000 international students by 2030, and diversify their countries of origin to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for higher education.



Around 170,000 international students from 180 countries are currently studying in Malaysia, Minister of Higher Education Zambry Abd Kadir told the media after the closing ceremony of the International Young Future Leaders Summit 2026 (iFuture 2026). Their presence enhances Malaysia’s appeal as an ideal place to study, he added.



According to the minister, international students are estimated to contribute at least 16 billion RM (3.92 billion USD) annually to Malaysia’s economy. He noted that this estimate does not include positive spillover effects on related economic activities, which also generate additional revenue for local businesses.



Regarding efforts to track graduates’ employment outcomes, Zambry said the Ministry of Higher Education is using the MyMOHES system to monitor their job searches and career development over a three-year period. The system enables the ministry to regularly review graduates’ employment status after they leave university.



On the iFuture programme, the official affirmed that it will remain one of the ministry’s key initiatives, focusing on developing leadership skills among domestic and international university students. He said opportunities to interact and exchange views with national leaders through the programme help students strengthen their leadership capabilities and develop a global mindset.



Held from October 11 to 13 under the theme “Redefining Future Leaders through Value-Based Leadership”, iFuture 2026 attracted 1,231 students from 60 countries, including 813 Malaysian students and 418 international ones./.

VNA