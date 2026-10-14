Cambodia spends over 70 mln USD on coffee bean imports

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia spends more than 70 million USD annually importing green coffee beans from abroad to meet domestic demand, reported the local media.

Dup Piseth, President of the Cambodia Coffee Association, said the country imported 12,000 tonnes of coffee beans in 2025 at an average price of around 6,000 USD per tonne, bringing the total import bill to more than 70 million USD.

According to the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the country imports around 10,000 tonnes of coffee annually, mainly from Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, France, Italy, the US, Malaysia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea and Australia.

Khim Finan, spokesperson for the ministry, said Cambodia harvested 1,333 tonnes of coffee in 2025 from 563ha, out of a total national coffee growing area of 705ha. Average yield stood at 2.36 tonnes per ha.

Also in 2025, Cambodia exported 601 tonnes of coffee beans to Estonia, China, Japan and Russia./.

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