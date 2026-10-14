World

Cambodia spends over 70 mln USD on coffee bean imports

According to the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the country imports around 10,000 tonnes of coffee annually, mainly from Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, France, Italy, the US, Malaysia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea and Australia.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia spends more than 70 million USD annually importing green coffee beans from abroad to meet domestic demand, reported the local media.

Dup Piseth, President of the Cambodia Coffee Association, said the country imported 12,000 tonnes of coffee beans in 2025 at an average price of around 6,000 USD per tonne, bringing the total import bill to more than 70 million USD.

According to the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the country imports around 10,000 tonnes of coffee annually, mainly from Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, France, Italy, the US, Malaysia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea and Australia.

Khim Finan, spokesperson for the ministry, said Cambodia harvested 1,333 tonnes of coffee in 2025 from 563ha, out of a total national coffee growing area of 705ha. Average yield stood at 2.36 tonnes per ha.

Also in 2025, Cambodia exported 601 tonnes of coffee beans to Estonia, China, Japan and Russia./.

VNA
#Cambodia Coffee Association #coffee growing Cambodia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A corner of Phnom Penh (Photo: Pexels)

Cambodia optimistic about economic prospects

Cambodia’s national treasury currently held at least 2.5 billion USD in reserves. In the first nine months of 2026, its state budget revenue exceeded 5 billion USD, averaging 500-600 million USD per month.

Cambodia seeks to improve healthcare quality, support people

Cambodia seeks to improve healthcare quality, support people

Speaking at a ceremony on October 7 marking the 80th anniversary of the University of Health Sciences in Phnom Penh, PM Hun Manet said more than 2.25 million women had benefited from government cash support from pregnancy until their children turn two in the first half of 2026.

See more

IMF-World Bank meetings give Thailand fresh year-end tourism boost

IMF-World Bank meetings give Thailand fresh year-end tourism boost

The events provide an opportunity to showcase Thai culture, performing arts and attractive destinations to international delegates, especially those visiting the country for the first time. The government hopes these experiences will encourage delegates to return to Thailand in the future, helping to raise the country’s international tourism profile.

(Photo: pib.gov.in)

India, ASEAN step up talks to upgrade trade in goods agreement

India and ASEAN signed AITIGA in 2009 to promote trade liberalisation and expand economic ties. However, changes in trade patterns, supply chains and the global economic environment have created a need to update the agreement to reflect current conditions.

Bangkok named world's best city for 2026

Bangkok named world's best city for 2026

Bangkok scored 97.68 points, surpassing Paris of France with 97.14 points and Istanbul of Türkiye with 96.67 points, which ranked second and third, respectively, according to the magazine's latest poll.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the general debate of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, ASEAN highlight inclusive social development at UN

ASEAN will continue to work closely with the UN under the ASEAN–UN Plan of Action for 2026–2030, helping translate commitments to social development into concrete and sustainable outcomes and bring tangible improvements to people's lives, particularly those of vulnerable groups, Ambassador Do Hung Viet affirmed.

Indonesia expand carbon market incentives

Indonesia expand carbon market incentives

Coordinating Minister for Food Zulkifli Hasan outlined three primary sectors open to green investment, including sustainable agriculture through low-emission rice cultivation, waste-to-energy processing, and marine conservation through blue carbon development.

A shop in Jakarta, Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia, Timor-Leste uphold new economic potential

Addressing the Bali–Timor-Leste Business Forum in Denpasar, Bali, last weekend, Bali Governor Wayan Koster said the two sides are well-placed to develop sectors where their respective strengths can complement each other.

Malaysia calls on ASEAN to jointly tackle haze

Malaysia calls on ASEAN to jointly tackle haze

Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Arthur Joseph Kurup said on October 6 as host of the 28th Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee (MSC) Meeting in 2027, Malaysia would use its chairmanship to translate the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP) into concrete action by enhancing data sharing, improving law enforcement and cross-border cooperation.

Singapore proposes boosting the ASEAN power grid. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Singapore outlines priorities for 2027 ASEAN Chairmanship

Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said at the recent launch of the Southeast Asia Climate Outlook Survey 2026 that ASEAN should focus on building up its regional power grid, boosting climate finance and increasing its resilience against climate change impacts.