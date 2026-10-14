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Cambodia steps up crackdown on online scam networks

The national campaign against online scams has taken legal action against suspected operations, including raids, prosecutions and ongoing investigations into cases before the courts, according to a Cambodian official.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Cambodian government has reaffirmed its firm stance against online scams, pledging strict law enforcement, prosecution of ringleaders and accomplices, and the freezing of criminal assets, according to Chhay Sinarith, Senior Minister and Head of the Secretariat of the Commission for Combating Online Scams (CCOS).

He said the national campaign against online scams has taken legal action against suspected operations, including raids, prosecutions and ongoing investigations into cases before the courts.

Regarding the Long Bay development in Koh Kong province, Chhay Sinarith stressed that Cambodian authorities will not allow the site to serve as a base for technology-based scams.

In February 2026, authorities discovered several buildings in the compound suspected of being linked to online scam operations. The suspected criminal groups had fled, leaving behind evidence believed to be connected to such activities. Koh Kong provincial authorities detained several suspects, seized evidence for investigation and sealed off the site, which remains under strict control.

On September 5, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet visited locations under control in Koh Kong to inspect progress. He instructed relevant authorities to maintain strict control over the sites and evidence, and conduct thorough investigations.

Regarding Deng Pibing, who is suspected of links to activities at the Long Bay development, Chhay Sinarith said Cambodian authorities are investigating the case.

According to the General Department of Immigration, Deng Pibing left Cambodia in late May 2026. Information from specialised sources indicated that he is subject to an Interpol Red Notice./.

VNA
#Cambodia #online scams #law enforcement #criminal assets #Long Bay development #Koh Kong province Cambodia
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