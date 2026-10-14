Cambodia pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has reaffirmed its firm commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change through technological modernisation, and pledged to work with the international community to cut emissions to the lowest possible level.



Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth made the statement while presiding over the official opening of the “Artificial Intelligence for Climate Action Forum 2026” in Phnom Penh on October 13, reported the Cambodian national news agency AKP.



Eang Sophalleth called on the international community to step up the transfer of AI technologies and provide financial support to developing countries, ensuring equitable access to technology and promoting collective action to protect the planet from the threats posed by climate change.



He added that the adoption of new technologies, particularly AI, will improve environmental management in Cambodia which, is facing significant adverse impacts from climate change.



Also speaking at the event, Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Cambodia, underscored the essential role of AI in helping developing countries build more resilient socio-economic systems and respond promptly to climate change.



The two-day forum aims to demonstrate the strong and unified commitment of Cambodia, other developing countries, island nations and the international community to addressing climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The event also serves as a bridge for transferring AI technologies to developing countries to help them strengthen their capacity to adapt to climate change./.

VNA