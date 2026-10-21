World

Execution will drive ASEAN growth in 2027: Malaysian economist

For Vietnam, execution means turning export strength into greater domestic value added before tariff barriers or price volatility undermine growth, said Shan Saeed, global chief economist at Malaysian proptech group IQI Juwai.

Shan Saeed, global chief economist at Malaysian proptech group IQI Juwai (Photo published by VNA)
Shan Saeed, global chief economist at Malaysian proptech group IQI Juwai (Photo published by VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Execution, rather than ambition, will determine economic growth among ASEAN’s five standout economies in 2027, with Vietnam expected to lead the region in growth, according to Shan Saeed, global chief economist at Malaysian proptech group IQI Juwai.

In his real GDP growth scenarios for the five economies, Saeed projected Vietnam to grow by 8.2–9.5% in 2027, followed by Malaysia at 5.3–6.5%, Indonesia at 5.3–6.1%, Thailand at 2.7–3.9% and the Philippines at 2.5–3.7%. He stressed that these ranges were indicative scenarios, not official forecasts.

Vietnam is expanding rapidly. The economy grew 9.01% in the first nine months of 2026, with third-quarter growth reaching 9.95%. Disbursed foreign direct investment hit 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month figure in five years, according to Vietnam’s National Statistics Office. However, inflation reached 5.08% in September, while fourth-quarter growth would need to exceed 10% to meet the full-year target.

For Vietnam, execution means turning export strength into greater domestic value added before tariff barriers or price volatility undermine growth, Saeed said.

Malaysia, meanwhile, is seeking to upgrade its growth model. Its economy expanded 6.0% in the second quarter of 2026, the strongest second-quarter performance outside the pandemic period since 2014. Exports rose 17.0%, while inflation stood at 1.9%, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia. The challenge is to translate industrial momentum into higher labour productivity and wages.

Indonesia is scaling up growth, with its economy expanding 5.29% in the second quarter and 5.45% in the first half of 2026. Household consumption accounted for 53.3% of GDP, according to Statistics Indonesia. However, its large economic scale alone is insufficient to secure investor confidence. An MSCI global index provider’s planned reclassification decision, expected in late June 2027, will make market governance a crucial test for the country.

Thailand faces the task of reshaping its growth model. Its economy slowed to 1.9% in the second quarter of 2026, while public investment fell 1.6%, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Against the council’s 2026 growth projection of 2.0–2.5%, Saeed said Thailand would need a genuine investment recovery in 2027 rather than a temporary cyclical rebound.

The Philippines is working to rebuild momentum. Its economy grew 2.3% in the second quarter of 2026, the weakest performance since 2009 outside the COVID-19 pandemic, while fixed investment fell 13.7%, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. The government has lowered its 2026 growth target to 3.5–4.5%. Effective infrastructure delivery will be critical to recovery in 2027.

Saeed said the potential for growth in ASEAN’s five standout economies was quantifiable, but results would depend on sustained effort. Only effective execution, he argued, could turn projected growth into lasting value./.

VNA
#ASEAN #Shan Saeed #IQI Juwai #ASEAN growth #Vietnamese economy ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Related News

Timor-Leste speeds up participation in ASEAN digital economic framework

Timor-Leste speeds up participation in ASEAN digital economic framework

For Timor-Leste, joining the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement will require improvements in institutional capacity, digital infrastructure and public digital skills, while offering domestic businesses opportunities to access broader markets. The move also represents a concrete step towards translating the country's ASEAN membership into tangible economic benefits.

(Photo: pib.gov.in)

India, ASEAN step up talks to upgrade trade in goods agreement

India and ASEAN signed AITIGA in 2009 to promote trade liberalisation and expand economic ties. However, changes in trade patterns, supply chains and the global economic environment have created a need to update the agreement to reflect current conditions.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, left) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly pose for a group photo with King Frederik X of Denmark, Queen Mary and Crown Prince Christian (Photo: VNA)

International media spotlights depth of Vietnam–Denmark ties

Danish media outlets, along with Canada’s Ground News, the UK’s hellomagazine.com, Yahoo and US magazine Town & Country, on October 19, stressed that the presence of Denmark's Crown Prince Christian, representing the next generation of the Danish Royal Family, during the visit, reflects the special importance Denmark and its Royal Family attach to strengthening friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fifth, right) and delegates witness the signing ceremony of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and four members of the European Free Trade Association in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-EFTA free trade pact expected to boost trade

Vietnam’s main exports to EFTA markets include seafood, footwear, textiles and garments, machinery, electronics and components. Meanwhile, Vietnam imports machinery, industrial equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and production materials from EFTA countries.

Malaysia targets 250,000 international students by 2030

Malaysia targets 250,000 international students by 2030

Around 170,000 international students from 180 countries are currently studying in Malaysia, Minister of Higher Education Zambry Abd Kadir told the media after the closing ceremony of the International Young Future Leaders Summit 2026 (iFuture 2026).

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the general debate held by the Economic and Financial Committee (Second Committee) of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on October 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN reaffirms commitment to poverty eradication, food security

Facing challenges from climate change, biodiversity loss, rising food demand, and price fluctuations, ASEAN is actively implementing its Vision for Food, Agriculture and Forestry towards 2045 and the relevant 2026–2030 action plan to build food systems that are sustainable, inclusive and resilient, said Ambassador Do Hung Viet.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung and his spouse pose for a photo with delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Culture Day 2026 in US promotes friendship, peace

Vietnam added a distinctive touch to the event with a Dong Ho-inspired ao dai presentation, combining the elegance of the traditional Vietnamese long dress with motifs rooted in the country’s folk culture. The Vietnamese booth also displayed silk products and traditional handicrafts, helping promote the refined and diverse beauty of Vietnamese culture to international friends.

Cambodia pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Cambodia pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Cambodia has reaffirmed its firm commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change through technological modernisation, and pledged to work with the international community to cut emissions to the lowest possible level.

Cambodia steps up crackdown on online scam networks

Cambodia steps up crackdown on online scam networks

The national campaign against online scams has taken legal action against suspected operations, including raids, prosecutions and ongoing investigations into cases before the courts, according to a Cambodian official.

Cambodia spends over 70 mln USD on coffee bean imports

Cambodia spends over 70 mln USD on coffee bean imports

According to the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the country imports around 10,000 tonnes of coffee annually, mainly from Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, France, Italy, the US, Malaysia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea and Australia.

IMF-World Bank meetings give Thailand fresh year-end tourism boost

IMF-World Bank meetings give Thailand fresh year-end tourism boost

The events provide an opportunity to showcase Thai culture, performing arts and attractive destinations to international delegates, especially those visiting the country for the first time. The government hopes these experiences will encourage delegates to return to Thailand in the future, helping to raise the country’s international tourism profile.

A corner of Phnom Penh (Photo: Pexels)

Cambodia optimistic about economic prospects

Cambodia’s national treasury currently held at least 2.5 billion USD in reserves. In the first nine months of 2026, its state budget revenue exceeded 5 billion USD, averaging 500-600 million USD per month.