Malaysia deploys driverless cargo vehicle for urban roads

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s Autonomous Logistic Solutions (ALS) launched its Level 4 autonomous RoboVan for public-road operations on October 21.

This marked the first time a Malaysian company has deployed a fully driverless vehicle on Malaysian public roads with a valid licence plate, according to the local media.

The ALS RoboVan will only now undergo a six-month public-road trial. This is set to happen at the 22km stretch of road known as the Cyberjaya Malaysia Autonomous Vehicle (MyAV) testing route, with mixed traffic conditions.

ALS will track the RoboVan’s autonomous driving performance, operating hours, distance travelled, trips completed, system interventions and other key performance indicators from the Remote Operations Centre for autonomous logistics in Cyberjaya, which was jointly launched by Sidec, ALS and Cyberview in July./.

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