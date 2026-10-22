Vietjet, Satair partner to strengthen aviation supply chains

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese airline Vietjet and Satair, a company of Airbus Services, have exchanged a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in aviation supply chains, materials management and solutions supporting aircraft operations and maintenance.

The agreement was exchanged during the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark.

With the foundation of the Integrated Material Services (IMS) programme that currently supports Vietjet's Airbus fleet, the two companies aim to expand materials management solutions, apply digital technologies and optimise resources to improve operational efficiency and strengthen resilience to supply chain disruptions.

Satair CEO Richard Stoddart said the agreement marks an important step forward in the partnership between the two companies. Building on the existing IMS programme, Satair looks forward to supporting Vietjet as it expands its fleet and develops flexible, sustainable and data-driven supply chain solutions to meet its long-term growth goals, he said.

Vietjet CEO Nguyen Thanh Son said an efficient supply chain is essential to developing a modern fleet, expanding international connectivity and improving passenger services.

Cooperation with Satair would give Vietjet greater access to the global capabilities and expertise of the Airbus ecosystem, improve aircraft operations and maintenance, and help prepare resources for strategic facilities, including Long Thanh International Airport, he said.

The partnership also aims to develop domestic human resources and technical capabilities, contributing to the long-term growth of Vietnam's aviation industry.

Under the MoU, the two sides plan to establish a joint working group to study, assess and propose a cooperation roadmap covering six key areas. These include expanding integrated material services by optimising supply sources, procurement, demand forecasting and inventory allocation to support Vietjet's fleet expansion and international network development.

They will also explore support capabilities at Long Thanh International Airport, including consignment arrangements, materials supply and aviation logistics, in line with Vietjet's plans to develop its operational facilities.

Another priority is aircraft lifecycle management and circular economy. The companies will study used serviceable material (USM) that meets aviation standards, component repair and exchange, and the management of surplus inventory to reduce costs and improve resource efficiency.

The two sides also plan to strengthen data integration and digital applications through better data connectivity, demand analysis and forecasting. These measures are expected to improve materials tracking and maintenance planning.

Operational support will be another focus, particularly in addressing aircraft-on-ground (AOG) situations caused by technical problems or material shortages. The companies will explore ways to optimise stock distribution and emergency logistics to help return grounded aircraft to service as quickly as possible.

Training and human resource development will round out the cooperation plan, with both sides sharing expertise and considering training programmes to strengthen aviation supply chain management capabilities in Vietnam.

The agreement is expected to connect Satair's global aviation supply and service network with Vietjet's fleet expansion, international route development and technical infrastructure needs, while helping strengthen Vietnam's aviation supply chain./.