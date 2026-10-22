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Petrol prices fall further, diesel prices rise

E5 RON92 petrol was capped at 25,361 VND (0.98 USD) per litre, down 1,610 VND, while E10 RON95-III fell by 1,816 VND to 25,213 VND per litre.

Petrol prices continue to fall while diesel prices rise on October 22. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Petrol prices continue to fall while diesel prices rise on October 22. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) Retail petrol prices fell from 3 pm on October 22, while diesel and mazut prices rose, following the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance.

E5 RON92 petrol was capped at 25,361 VND (0.98 USD) per litre, down 1,610 VND, while E10 RON95-III fell by 1,816 VND to 25,213 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S rose by 444 VND to 29,550 VND per litre, and 180CST 3.5S mazut increased by 1,238 VND to 23,373 VND per kilogramme.

The two ministries allocated 300 VND per litre of biofuel petrol to the petrol price stabilisation fund, without drawing on the fund./.

VNA
#petrol prices #gas prices #diesel prices #E5 RON92 #E10 RON95-III
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