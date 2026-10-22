HCMC Export 2026 helps expand trade links with global partners

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 2026 Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair (HCMC Export 2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of October 22, bringing together more than 700 Vietnamese businesses, along with domestic and international buyers, importers and trade partners.



The fair, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, aims to foster substantive business connections, expand export markets and help enterprises enhance their competitiveness amid major shifts in global trade.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Loc Ha, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said that amid continued volatility in the global economy, strengthening links with international partners and helping businesses participate more deeply in global supply chains are important to economic growth and increasing the value of Vietnamese goods. HCMC Export 2026 is not merely a venue for displaying and introducing products, but also seeks to connect Vietnamese businesses directly with international buyers. This will enable partners to assess Vietnamese firms’ production capabilities and supply capacity, fostering cooperation, business links and exports.



More substantive trade connections will help Vietnamese products better meet market demand, opening up opportunities for orders and long-term partnerships, he added.



Ha highlighted the need to step up trade promotion in tandem with green transition and digital transformation. Through networking activities, thematic forums and the use of cross-border e-commerce platforms, businesses can gain a better understanding of international standards, strengthen their competitiveness and expand their channels for reaching customers.



Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang stressed that amid deeper international integration, understanding market demand, developing greener and cleaner products, and accelerating digital transformation are no longer just trends but urgent requirements for the economy and the business community.



According to her, HCMC Export 2026 is not only a trade promotion event but also a bridge enabling Vietnamese businesses to meet international buyers, showcase their production capabilities, seek partners and expand markets. Through its networking activities, the fair helps promote product sales, enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods and increase their value in international markets.



The event brings together more than 700 businesses across a wide range of sectors, including food and beverages, agricultural products, consumer goods, textiles and garments, footwear, handicrafts, furniture and supporting industries.



A key feature of the fair is its business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking programme, which focuses on buyers’ actual needs. Meetings go beyond product introductions to cover specific issues such as quality, supply capacity, minimum order quantities, export standards and the ability to fulfil orders. Le Phu Cuong, Commercial Counsellor at the Vietnam Trade Office in the Philippines, said the Philippine business delegation is attending the fair to establish trade links across various sectors, including agricultural and forestry products. Highlighting the potential for cooperation between the two countries, he said the event will provide a further platform for Philippine businesses to gain a deeper understanding of the Vietnamese market and establish effective connections.



The Philippines has substantial demand for imported agricultural products, he said, holding that direct meetings and business connections will help companies on both sides understand product conditions and requirements, as well as supply capacity, enabling them to develop long-term cooperation plans.



Meanwhile, Lam Thuy Ai, Chairwoman of the Mekong Business Club in Ho Chi Minh City, said international buyers are showing growing interest in and appreciation for green-made products from Vietnam. Meeting producers in person and seeing and hearing about their products firsthand will help buyers gain greater confidence in high-quality Vietnamese goods, facilitating faster and more effective purchasing decisions.



For small and medium-sized enterprises, direct networking activities help bridge the gap with international buyers and create opportunities to access markets without relying entirely on intermediaries.



Alongside product displays and direct business meetings, HCMC Export 2026 also features activities to share market knowledge, update businesses on trade trends and help them understand emerging requirements in international supply chains./.

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