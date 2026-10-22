Vietnam Goods Week in Korea 2026 opens in Seoul

Seoul (VNA) – Vietnam Goods Week in Korea 2026 opened at Lotte Mart’s Seoul Station branch on October 22, offering Vietnamese agricultural produce, seafood and food products greater access to Korean consumers.

The week-long event, running through October 28, is organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Lotte Mart, a major retail chain in the country.

During the week, Lotte Mart is promoting 64 product lines representing key Vietnamese goods already distributed through its retail network.

Featured items include fresh banana and dragon fruit, frozen peeled shrimp, roasted salted cashew nuts, dried banana and chewy dried mango. The selection also comprises convenient food products, snacks and beverages, such as Chin-su Pho Story instant pho, Vifon rice noodles, G7 3-in-1 instant coffee, AFC vegetable crackers, Gooka garlic butter cream biscuits and Karamucho potato snacks.

Customers can benefit from various promotions, including direct discounts, deals on multiple purchases and buy-one-get-one offers on selected products.

Before the opening ceremony, a delegation from the MOIT met with Lotte Mart’s International Business Division to discuss ways to expand the presence of Vietnamese products in the RoK and other markets.

Nguyen Thao Hien, deputy head of the ministry’s Department of Foreign Market Development and Multilateral Trade, said the ministry is committed to helping Vietnamese businesses expand overseas and participate more deeply in international distribution networks.

She commended Lotte Mart’s proactive efforts and called on the retailer to continue promoting high-quality Vietnamese products by expanding their presence on its shelves in the RoK and other markets worldwide.

A representative of Lotte Mart said Vietnamese goods have considerable room for growth in the RoK. Closer cooperation in product sourcing and brand promotion will help Vietnamese products strengthen their position in the market./.