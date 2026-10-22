Politics

Joint press release on top Vietnamese leader's official visit to European Union

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership, including through Global Gateway investments and the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam (L) and European Council President António Costa (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam (L) and European Council President António Costa (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) - The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully presents the joint press release regarding the official visit to the European Union (EU) by General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam To Lam.

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

following General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam To Lam’s visit to the European Union

On October 22, 2026, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam To Lam visited the European Union and held talks in Brussels with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on bilateral cooperation, regional security and global challenges.

The EU and Viet Nam recognised the importance of strengthening resilience, diversifying partnerships and promoting stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, including through the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Viet Nam and the EU welcomed the momentum in their relations, particularly following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership, including through Global Gateway investments and the Just Energy Transition Partnership. They called for full implementation of the EU–Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement and swift ratification of the Investment Protection Agreement. They also agreed to work towards developing cooperation on Critical Raw Materials and to continue to deepen cooperation on technology and innovation, education and training, the green transition, strategic infrastructure, the circular economy and the blue economy.

Both sides recognised the potential for cooperation in defence and security in accordance with their respective laws, priorities and policies. They appreciated the role of the Viet Nam - EU Defence and Security Dialogue and existing cooperation frameworks, including those on cooperation on maritime safety and security, cybersecurity, crisis management and capacity-building.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, including through the dedicated bilateral dialogue.

Finally, they underscored the importance of effective multilateralism and a rules-based international order. Presidents Costa and von der Leyen welcomed Viet Nam’s constructive role in ASEAN, and the leaders looked forward to the EU–ASEAN Commemorative Summit in 2027 marking 50 years of relations./.

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