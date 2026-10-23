Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 23

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

☀️ Morning digest on October 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Port of Antwerp-Bruges on the afternoon of October 22 (local time), as part of his trip to the European Union and Belgium.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is Europe’s second-largest port and a key hub for international trade and industry. It hosts around 1,400 companies and employs 162,000 people, contributing approximately 4.5% of Belgium’s GDP directly. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has held talks with European Council President António Costa as part of his official visit to the European Union (EU).

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds talks with European Council President António Costa (VNA)

President António Costa warmly welcomed General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their official visit to the EU. He fondly recalled his deep impressions of Vietnam and its people, as well as the warm and cordial reception extended by the Vietnamese side during his visit in early January this year. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended a high-level dialogue with leading European and Belgian business executives on the morning of October 22 (local time) as part of his official visit to the European Union (EU) and Belgum.

Addressing the event, the Vietnamese leader stressed that this is an opportune time to set higher expectations for economic cooperation between Vietnam and Europe, as well as between Vietnam and Belgium. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has affirmed that Vietnam regards the European Union (EU) as one of its priority partners and wants to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more profound, substantive and effective manner.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on October 22. (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on October 22 as part of his official visits to the EU and Belgium, General Secretary and President Lam highlighted the importance Vietnam attaches to its relations with the bloc and called for stronger cooperation in areas that can support the development goals of both sides. Read full story

- The 2026 Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair (HCMC Export 2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of October 22, bringing together more than 700 Vietnamese businesses, along with domestic and international buyers, importers and trade partners.

The fair, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, aims to foster substantive business connections, expand export markets and help enterprises enhance their competitiveness amid major shifts in global trade. Read full story

- Vietnamese airline Vietjet and Satair, a company of Airbus Services, have exchanged a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in aviation supply chains, materials management and solutions supporting aircraft operations and maintenance.

The agreement was exchanged during the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark. Read full story

- Vietnam aims to complete preparations for its international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang in October and attract initial transactions in November, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said at a meeting on October 22.

Thang, who is also Chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC), presided over the council’s fourth meeting in Hanoi, calling for coordinated efforts to ensure the centre operate effectively, safely and in line with the planned schedule. Read full story

- Vietnam Goods Week in Korea 2026 opened at Lotte Mart’s Seoul Station branch on October 22, offering Vietnamese agricultural produce, seafood and food products greater access to Korean consumers.

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Vietnamese products are promoted at Lotte Mart’s Seoul Station branch in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)

The week-long event, running through October 28, is organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Lotte Mart, a major retail chain in the country./. Read full story


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