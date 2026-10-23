Gia Binh airport seeks global airline partnerships at Routes World 2026

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Gia Binh International Airport is holding more than 30 meetings with international airlines and industry partners at Routes World 2026 in Germany from October 21-23 to seek cooperation to develop future air routes.



The meetings with airlines from Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East, alongside with other airports and tourism development partners will focus on the project's development plans, airlines' priorities and potential cooperation in route networks, passenger connectivity and air cargo services.



Participation in Routes World, an annual route development forum, is intended to help Gia Binh establish relationships with international carriers and strategic partners before the airport becomes operational and position it to participate in the development of future regional and international air links.



Gia Binh International Airport estimates that more than 30% of potential international passenger demand in northern Vietnam, equivalent to around 4-5 million passenger trips annually, is not currently served by direct flights.



The airport is seeking to engage airlines early through exchanges of market data, route planning and operational strategies, with cooperation tailored to the needs and business models of different carriers.



The airport is located within the Hanoi - Bac Ninh - Hai Phong growth triangle, which is home to high-tech manufacturing clusters and international investment flows.



Within a radius of around three hours' flight time, it could access a market of approximately 1.3 billion people.



Gia Binh plans to develop a route network combining domestic, regional and long-haul services.



For long-haul airlines and full-service carriers, the project is studying a programme for pioneer airline partners that could include support mechanisms.



Cooperation with low-cost carriers would focus on efficient aircraft turnaround and competitive operating costs, while cargo operators and logistics companies would be targeted for partnerships involving specialised cargo infrastructure and connections to northern Vietnam's high-tech manufacturing and export hubs.



Gia Binh International Airport is envisioned to become an international aviation gateway for northern Vietnam, handling passenger and cargo traffic while developing aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the Asia-Pacific region.



The project aims to expand international connectivity and create opportunities for airlines, logistics businesses and trading partners to contribute to regional commerce and economic growth.



Its development strategy extends beyond building a new airport to establishing a "Next-Generation Aviation Economic Hub 2.0", a model intended to use technology to deliver more personalised passenger experiences, expand commercial opportunities and support community development within a modern, connected urban area.



Gia Binh International Airport, with a total investment of around 196.4 trillion VND (7.6 billion USD), is being developed by Masterise Aviation Infrastructure (MAI), a member of Masterise Group.



It is among seven new airports in Vietnam expected to go into operation by 2030, besides Long Thanh, Quang Tri, Phan Thiet, Sa Pa, Tho Chu, and Thanh Son./.



VNA