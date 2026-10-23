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Vietnam Airlines to launch direct Da Nang-Singapore flights on November 17

The route will be operated by Airbus A321 aircraft, with flights departing Da Nang at 3:00 pm and Singapore at 7:45 pm (local time).

Vietnam Airlines will launch daily direct flights between Da Nang and Singapore from November 17. (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)
Vietnam Airlines will launch daily direct flights between Da Nang and Singapore from November 17. (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines will launch daily direct flights between Da Nang and Singapore from November 17, bringing the total frequency between Vietnam and Singapore to 42 round-trip flights per week.

The route will be operated by Airbus A321 aircraft, with flights departing Da Nang at 3:00 pm and Singapore at 7:45 pm (local time).

The national flag carrier currently operates 14 round-trip flights per week between Hanoi and Singapore and 21 between Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore.

Vietnam Airlines said Singapore is a key Southeast Asian source market for international visitors to Vietnam, with arrivals rising 29.8% year on year in the first nine months of 2026. Da Nang is among the destinations attracting Singaporean visitors.

Nguyen Quang Trung, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said Da Nang had its own appeal and served as a gateway to cultural and heritage destinations in central Vietnam. The new direct route is expected to make travel between Singapore and the region more convenient and encourage more visitors to explore the central region.

To mark the launch, round-trip economy-class tickets are priced from 5.266 million VND (203.8 USD), inclusive of taxes and fees, excluding peak periods. Tickets will be on sale until December 31, 2026, for travel from November 17, 2026, to May 31, 2027.

In 2026, Vietnam Airlines has expanded its international network with routes to Amsterdam, Colombo and Phuket. It has also announced plans to launch Hanoi-Ahmedabad flights on November 3 and Hanoi-Hangzhou flights on November 22.

The carrier said it prioritises markets with tourism, trade and investment potential to strengthen direct international connectivity between Vietnam and the world. Its expansion also supports the implementation of Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation and Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on tourism development.

Vietnam Airlines will continue expanding cooperation and tapping potential markets to support economic growth, tourism, trade and investment, contributing to the country's goal of achieving double-digit economic growth in 2026./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 79 #Kinh tế nhà nước #NQ79 #Vietnam Airlines #Da Nang-Singapore flights #Vietnam-Singapore air route
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