Politics

Vietnam, EU sign Letter of Intent on Education and Training

This is the first time a Letter of Intent has been signed between the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam and the European Commission to implement cooperation comprehensively, from qualification recognition in education and training to skills development in the new period.

Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son (left) and EC Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness Roxana Minzatu sign the Letter of Intent on Education and Training on October 22 in Brussels. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son (left) and EC Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness Roxana Minzatu sign the Letter of Intent on Education and Training on October 22 in Brussels. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – A Letter of Intent on Education and Training between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MOIT) and the European Commission (EC) was inked on October 22 in Brussels, within the framework of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to the European Union (EU).

Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son and EC Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness Roxana Minzatu signed the document.

This marks the first standalone document on education and training between the two sides. Previously, cooperation in the sector relied mainly on general provisions in a framework agreement. The Letter of Intent therefore goes beyond diplomatic protocol, marking a formal move to establish education as a cooperation pillar with a clear direction and roadmap.

The Letter of Intent notes that since establishing diplomatic ties in 1990, Vietnam and the EU have maintained enduring, meaningful, and positive relations. Education and training represents an important cooperation area under the EU-Vietnam Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation, signed in 2012 and taking effect in 2016. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest and desire to strengthen cooperation based on equality, mutual respect, and understanding.

Under the document, the sides wish to deepen and expand cooperation across specific areas, starting with information exchange and connectivity under the Erasmus+ Programme, the EU’s flagship initiative for education, training, youth, and sport. They will also cooperate within the framework of the Global Partnership for Education and other multi-level educational programmes. Erasmus+ National Focal Points will receive support to better fulfill their bridging role.

Additionally, the two sides will enhance capacity for individuals and academic institutions, promote exchanges of learners and academic staff, share experiences and best practices, and facilitate joint training and research programmes.

To realise these commitments, they plan to develop a comprehensive roadmap for existing and upcoming cooperation activities.

Son told the Vietnam News Agency that Europe has provided significant support to Vietnam through Erasmus+ and joint programmes between universities and colleges, with notable results. However, these activities remained fragmented and lacked a common guiding framework.

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Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son (left) and EC Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness Roxana Minzatu exchange the Letter of Intent on Education and Training on October 22 in Brussels. (Photo: VNA)

"This is the first time a Letter of Intent has been signed between the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam and the European Commission to implement cooperation comprehensively, from qualification recognition in education and training to skills development in the new period," he stressed.

According to the minister, the second focus is comprehensive cooperation aimed at building highly specific roadmaps spanning general education reform, vocational education, and higher education. The goal is to enhance institutional capacity, increase student and faculty exchanges, and move toward close partnerships between training institutions on both sides.

He identified this as a vital resource to develop high-quality human resources, serving the country's growth model reform and meeting foreign investors' demands in high-tech sectors.

Regarding next steps, Son said the two sides will establish a joint working group to draft an implementation roadmap. In line with directives from General Secretary and President Lam, cooperation must be materialised through concrete actions, projects, and programmes, with results and efficiency evaluated annually.

On that basis, both sides will continue refining and adjusting to move toward equal, comprehensive cooperation, rather than a one-way relationship based on European support.

For years, educational cooperation between Vietnam and the EU was viewed mainly through the lens of aid, scholarships, and project funding. Vietnam’s proactive emphasis on "equality" and a "two-way" partnership reflects the new position of a partner seeking to co-design programmes rather than only receive support, Son added.

The Letter of Intent was handed over during a high-level roundtable between General Secretary and President Lam and leaders of major European and Belgian enterprises.

According to Son, Belgian and European businesses expressed strong interest in expanding investment in Vietnam, targeting sectors that require high-quality human resources such as high technology, logistics, and healthcare.

The official noted that directly delivering the cooperation document to the EC right at the roundtable sent a message that Vietnam is committed to promoting training linked to the needs of foreign businesses, satisfying both present and future demands.

A commitment to high-quality human resources is a key investment draw, as it creates a strong advantage for Vietnam to attract foreign enterprises, particularly high-caliber ones, he continued.

He said this message was clearly demonstrated at the forum: businesses interested in investing in Vietnam base their decisions on high-quality human resources. Therefore, the timing and location of handing over the document carry significant meaning.

Placing an educational agreement among investors is Vietnam's way of sending a message that human resources have become a part of its investment attraction strategy, standing on par with infrastructure, institutions, and incentives. For European companies seeking to diversify supply chains, a workforce trained to standards compatible with Europe represents an advantage.

The signing of the Letter of Intent occurred on the same day Vietnam and the EU issued a Joint Press Release, in which leaders of both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in education and training./.

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