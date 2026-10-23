Austria-Vietnam Association marks 50 years of fostering friendship

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vienna School of International Studies and the Austria-Vietnam Association recently held a roundtable titled “Austria-Vietnam: partners in a changing world” to mark the association’s 50th founding anniversary.

The October 20 event brought together former Austrian ambassadors to Vietnam, scholars, diplomats, business representatives, social organisations and the Vietnamese community in Austria.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang highlighted the association’s longstanding contributions to bilateral friendship. He praised its solidarity with the Vietnamese people since its establishment in 1976, highlighting its efforts to help Vietnam overcome the blockade and embargo, promote humanitarian projects, support post-war recovery, and assist Agent Orange victims and orphans in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta.

He also recalled generations of Austrian friends who have devoted themselves to Vietnam, including Georges Wächter, a European Viet Minh fighter known by his Vietnamese name Ho Chi Tho, who spent 10 years working in Vietnam to combat relapsing fever and was among the few foreigners who were close friends of President Ho Chi Minh.

As a civil society organisation, the association has provided platforms for exchanges and dialogue among people, experts, businesses and organisations from both countries, complementing government-to-government ties and strengthening people-to-people bonds.

Hoang stressed that people-to-people diplomacy plays a vital role in building trust and mutual understanding, particularly as Vietnam and Austria prepare to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Alfred Gerstl, president of the Austria-Vietnam Association, reviewed its five-decade development and key activities. He expressed gratitude for the State President of Vietnam’s presentation of the Friendship Order to Peter Jankowitsch, the association’s honorary president and former Austrian foreign minister, as well as to the association.

Markus Hass, head of the Asia-Pacific region at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ), highlighted Vietnam’s dynamic growth and strong market potential, which are attracting a new wave of high-quality and high-tech Austrian investment. He identified trust, trade and technology as three priorities for future cooperation.

The roundtable also featured accounts from businesses, non-governmental organisations and young Vietnamese in Austria, highlighting positive impressions of Vietnam, its people and economic prospects, as well as commitments to strengthen cooperation and partnerships for friendship, development and prosperity.

Over the past 50 years, the association has established itself as an important bridge between the two peoples. Its contributions extend beyond events and projects to lasting relationships, greater mutual understanding and trust built across generations.

In the comming time, it is expected to work more closely with the Vietnam-Austria Friendship Association, expand its membership and strengthen links among civil society organisations, intellectuals, businesses, young people and the Vietnamese community in Austria, helping deepen bilateral ties in a substantive and sustainable manner./.