16th NA moves to streamline legal documents

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) will hear proposals and verification reports on several draft laws and a report on the implementation of a special mechanism to address legal obstacles during the ongoing second session of the 16th NA on October 23.



The documents to be presented in the morning include the a draft consolidated Law on the State Budget, the draft revised Law on Bidding, the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Investment, and the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Corporate Income Tax, the Law on Non-Agricultural Land Use Tax and the Law on Personal Income Tax.



The legislature will also consider the draft revised Law on Compulsory Purchase and Requisition of Property and a draft Law on Legal Normative Documents, along with a report on the implementation of Resolution No. 206/2025/QH15 on special mechanisms for resolving difficulties and obstacles arising from legal regulations.



Lawmakers then will hold group discussions on the draft law on compulsory purchase and requisition of property, the draft law on legal normative documents and the implementation report.



The draft Law on Legal Normative Documents aims to further institutionalise policies on reforming lawmaking and law enforcement, promptly address practical difficulties and strengthen links between the development and enforcement of laws.



A key proposal is to streamline the system of legal normative documents by allowing each issuing authority to use only one form of document. Five categories of documents would be removed, with their contents transferred to more appropriate forms within the respective authorities’ powers.



The draft also adds principles governing the formulation, issuance and enforcement of legal documents, stressing that legal provisions must not be exploited for corruption, wastefulness or other misconduct. It also clarifies the guiding role of fundamental principles in key legislation governing public and private sectors.



Regarding lawmaking procedures, the draft maintains a distinction between policymaking and drafting while ensuring continuity and the inheritance of results between stages. Instead of a separate policy appraisal stage, it proposes consultation mechanisms and mandatory participation by relevant ministries and ministerial-level agencies within their respective areas of responsibility.



Other proposed changes include improving simplified procedures and mechanisms for issuing legal documents in special circumstances, establishing arrangements for urgent situations when the NA cannot convene, and clarifying the issuance of pilot policy documents under laws, government decrees and provincial-level People’s Councils’ resolutions.



In the afternoon, lawmakers are going to discuss in group on the draft consolidated Law on the State Budget, the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Corporate Income Tax, the Law on Non-Agricultural Land Use Tax, the Law on Personal Income Tax, and the revised Law on Bidding./.

VNA