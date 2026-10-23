Vietnam Digital Week to drive international cooperation in AI, strategic technologies

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 (VIDW 2026) is expected to bring together around 500 domestic and international delegates to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) governance, strategic digital technologies and cooperation in technology, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Under the theme “Intelligent Connectivity: AI Governance, Shaping AI Transformation,” the event, slated for October 28-30 in Quang Ninh city, aims to deepen policy dialogue, forge international partnerships and accelerate technology research, development, transfer and commercialisation, particularly in strategic and emerging technologies.

The programme will feature three main activity groups, namely a high-level forum on strategic technologies; international cooperation forums, conferences and workshops; and an exhibition of outstanding technology products.

On October 28, a high-level opening session will be followed by a ministerial roundtable on AI governance and transformation. Discussions will focus on strategic digital technologies, data, computing capacity and digital infrastructure, alongside mechanisms to boost research and development (R&D), commercialise technologies and ensure safe, responsible AI governance.

An interregional dialogue on AI capacity-building will review outcomes of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance held in Geneva, Switzerland, in July, share experience and develop policy recommendations for international discussions in 2027.

The ASEAN-EU Digital Innovation Forum will explore ways to strengthen digital innovation ecosystems, connect businesses and facilitate technology transfer. The Vietnam-Australia Digital Cooperation Forum will promote investment and business links while advancing digital solutions for smart agriculture, finance, education and business operations.

On October 29, the focus will shift to specialised technology cooperation. The ASEAN 5G Conference will examine deployment roadmaps, standardisation and the integration of 5G with AI and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The Vietnam-EU science and technology cooperation forum will address advanced materials for 2025-2035, AI-powered materials discovery, smart materials and digital twin applications in materials research.

Other sessions will tackle cross-border digital trust infrastructure, electronic signatures, authentication and interoperability in international transactions. A Vietnam-Japan workshop under the Friends of the Hiroshima AI Process initiative will promote a safe, trustworthy and human-centric AI ecosystem, with discussions on policy, standards and responsible governance.

The Vietnam-China workshop on AI research and applications will focus on large language models (LLMs), agentic AI, technology infrastructure optimisation and stronger links among research institutions, universities and businesses.

The Vietnam-Republic of Korea digital cooperation forum, scheduled in Hanoi, will address strategic digital technologies, digital skills, joint research, technology transfer and commercialisation.

An exhibition on October 28-29 will showcase AI, 5G, IoT, big data and other strategic digital technologies, creating opportunities for businesses, research institutes and international partners to connect. Bilateral meetings between ministry leaders and international partners are also expected to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Through a series of activities, VIDW 2026 aims to expand partnership networks, connect Vietnam’s technology ecosystme with regional and international counterparts, mobilise resources for technology research, development, transfer and commercialisation. It is also expected to strengthen Vietnam’s capacity to master key technologies, drive innovation and digital transformation, and deepen the country’s engagement in international technology cooperation initiatives./.